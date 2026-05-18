Four Killed, 348 Arrested in Nationwide Protests Over High Fuel Costs, Murkomen Says

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says four people were killed Monday during nationwide protests sparked by rising fuel costs.

Speaking during a press conference, the Interior Cabinet Secretary said 30 others were injured and security agencies have been deployed across the country to contain unrest that erupted in several towns as protesters took to the streets to express frustration over the soaring cost of living.

Murkomen noted that among those injured were both civilians and police officers, some of whom were treated for injuries sustained during confrontations with demonstrators.

According to the CS, 348 individuals were arrested over various offences, including destruction of property, unlawful assembly and attacks on law enforcement officers.

He said investigations are ongoing and those found responsible for criminal acts during the protests will be arraigned in court.

“The government respects the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, but acts of violence, looting and destruction of property will not be tolerated,” Murkomen said.

Protests Triggered by Rising Fuel Prices

The demonstrations were organized in response to public anger over high fuel prices, which have increased transport costs and pushed up the prices of basic commodities across the country.

Protesters in several major towns blocked roads, lit bonfires and demanded immediate government action to reduce fuel prices and ease the economic burden facing ordinary Kenyans.

Murkomen appealed to Kenyans to remain peaceful and allow the government to address concerns through lawful and constructive engagement.

He reiterated that security agencies will continue to maintain order while safeguarding citizens’ constitutional rights.