Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with his wife Dorcas (right) and Kiambu Governor Kimani Wa Matangi (left) during a church service on November 5, 2023. /X.

Kenya

Gachagua Moves to Supreme Court to Strike Out Appeal on Impeachment Bench

Gachagua argues that the appeal has already been overtaken by events and no longer raises a live constitutional dispute, rendering it moot and non-justiciable.

Published

NAIROBI , Kenya May 12 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has moved to the Supreme Court seeking to strike out an appeal challenging the empanelment of the High Court bench handling impeachment-related petitions.

In preliminary objections, Gachagua argues that the appeal has already been overtaken by events and no longer raises a live constitutional dispute, rendering it moot and non-justiciable.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Through his lawyers, Kamotho Njomo & Company Advocates, Gachagua contends that the issue of whether the Deputy Chief Justice had the constitutional authority to empanel a bench under Article 165(4) of the Constitution was effectively settled after Chief Justice Martha Koome reconstituted the bench following a Court of Appeal ruling.

According to the submissions, the Court of Appeal on May 9, 2025 quashed orders issued by the Deputy Chief Justice assigning judges to hear the impeachment petitions and directed that the matter be placed before the Chief Justice for proper empanelment in line with the Constitution.

The Chief Justice later appointed a three-judge bench comprising Justices Eric Ogolla, Anthony Mrima and Freda Mugambi. Gachagua says all parties subsequently submitted to the jurisdiction of the bench, filed their submissions and extensively argued the petitions before the court.

He argues that intervention by the Supreme Court at this stage would serve no practical purpose and would instead disrupt proceedings that are already substantially underway before the High Court.

“The question of bench composition is moot and no longer a live dispute between the parties,” the submissions state, adding that any determination by the apex court would amount to an advisory opinion on an abstract constitutional question.

Gachagua further maintains that public interest now lies in safeguarding the stability of the already constituted bench rather than reopening litigation over how it was formed.

In the alternative, he supports the Court of Appeal’s finding that the authority to empanel judges under Article 165(4) rests exclusively with the Chief Justice and can only be exercised by the Deputy Chief Justice in exceptional circumstances.

The submissions state that the Constitution expressly assigns the function to the Chief Justice and that any exercise of the mandate by the Deputy Chief Justice must be justified by extraordinary situations such as the death, resignation or removal of the Chief Justice.

Gachagua also rejects claims that empanelment is merely an administrative task, arguing that assigning judges to hear constitutional matters is fundamentally a judicial function anchored in Article 159 of the Constitution.

The dispute arises from appeals linked to impeachment petitions filed following efforts to remove Gachagua from office, including cases pending before the High Court in Nairobi and Kerugoya.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

At Least 11 Arrested as Police Disperse Protesters Near Africa Forward Summit Venues

The first group of protesters was intercepted near Serena Hotel as they attempted to march toward the city centre.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Chief Registrar Mokaya Assures Newly Appointed Judges of Full Judiciary Support

She encouraged the judges to strengthen court registries, embrace digital systems, and work closely with Deputy Registrars.

5 hours ago

Kenya

KWS Intensifies Search After Hyena Spotted in Syokimau Near JKIA

Fresh footprints were recovered, indicating recent movement within the locality.

6 hours ago

Africa

France seeks to move beyond colonial ties by meeting African leaders in Kenya

Macron announced investments worth $27bn in Africa in areas such as energy transition, digital and AI, the maritime economy and agriculture.

6 hours ago

Kenya

UN Chief António Guterres: Africa Bears Brunt of Climate Crisis, Needs Urgent Climate Financing

Guterres said the impacts of climate change are already being felt across Africa through prolonged droughts, flooding, food insecurity, and displacement.

7 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Tear Into CS Miano Over Absence From Tourism Budget Meeting

MPs fault CS Miano for missing the meeting for the second consecutive time.

7 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto at Africa Forward Summit: Africa Must End Dependence on Aid and Demand Equal Global Voice

President Ruto emphasized that recognition of Africa as a full and equal partner in global governance must not be delayed.

8 hours ago

Kenya

ODM Opens 2027 Election Nomination Applications, Invites Aspirants Nationwide

ODM stated that all applicants must be registered voters and fully active members of the party.

8 hours ago