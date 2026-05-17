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Ngirici Warns Against Gender Politics and “Imposed Leaders” in Kirinyaga 2027 Race

Ngirici dismissed narratives suggesting that Kirinyaga County should avoid electing another woman governor

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – Former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici has intensified her political messaging ahead of the 2027 succession politics, defending women leadership while warning residents against what she termed as “imposed leaders” backed by political elites.

Speaking during her Ziara Mashinani tours on Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Murinduko, Thiba and Nyangati wards in Mwea Constituency, Ngirici said leadership should never be determined by gender but by competence, vision, and development focus.

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Ngirici dismissed narratives suggesting that Kirinyaga County should avoid electing another woman governor, arguing that such views promote discrimination and undermine democratic choice.

“We are not electing leaders because of what is between their legs, but because of what is in their heads,” she said.

She emphasized that both men and women have equal rights to contest elective positions, urging voters to focus on ability rather than gender stereotypes.

“The issue of gender should never be used to discriminate against anyone seeking leadership. Both men and women have equal rights to seek elective positions and face the people,” she added.

Ngirici also cautioned residents against leaders she claimed are being promoted or “marketed” by powerful political forces and external actors, insisting that genuine leadership must be earned directly from voters.

“Leaders who want to serve Kirinyaga people should come directly to the wananchi and present their agenda instead of waiting to be carried by parties or introduced by outsiders,” she said.

Without naming individuals, her remarks appeared to reference recent political alignments, including Governor Anne Waiguru’s endorsement of Gachoki Gitari for the gubernatorial race, as well as heightened activity by Kamau Murango linked to the DCP party.

Ngirici urged voters in Kirinyaga to resist political manipulation and choose leaders based on merit, track record, and development agenda.

“Any leader who wants votes must earn them from the people. Kirinyaga residents are intelligent and they cannot accept to be imposed on a leader,” she said.

She further warned against external interference in local politics, saying residents are capable of making independent decisions without outside influence.

“Outside leaders should stop interfering with Kirinyaga political affairs. Our people know what they want and they understand leadership,” she added.

Ngirici called on voters to scrutinize aspirants based on their performance, vision, and manifesto rather than political alliances or endorsements.

“Leadership is not about friendship or political games. It is about service, development and the qualities of an individual,” she said.

Her remarks are expected to heighten political competition in Kirinyaga as early campaigns for the 2027 succession race gain momentum, exposing growing divisions among key political players in the county.

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