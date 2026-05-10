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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. / FILE

Kenya

Mudavadi says President Ruto will win with a big margin and break the Supreme Court petitions cycle

“Since Kenya got into multi party politics, it is only the Late President Mwai Kibaki’s victory in 2002 that was not challenged in court with previous and subsequent elections finding their way to the Supreme Court,” said Mudavadi.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has asked the supporters of President William Ruto across the country to register as voters in big numbers to make sure the head of state gets a resounding victory in his reelection.

Speaking during prayers, and fundraiser in aid of At Peter’s Cathedral in Kapsabet, Nandi County, Mudavadi said he wants President Ruto to win with a big margin that will deter anyone from going to the Supreme Court to challenge his election.

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He urged the people of Rift Valley to register in large numbers to ensure President Ruto wins with a big majority.

“Since Kenya got into multi party politics, it is only the Late President Mwai Kibaki’s victory in 2002 that was not challenged in court with previous and subsequent elections finding their way to the Supreme Court,” said Mudavadi.

He urged the residents of Nandi County to register in large numbers to make sure President Ruto’s victory is wide and unchallenged.

“We must break the cycle petitions, and want just like the athletes in the region are breaking the world record, we want to also work together to ensure President Ruto breaks the record that we shall not have a presidential petition,” said PCS.

He therefore called in the residents to register as voters biting that the previous registration was not good in the region and this needs to change in the next round of registration.

“I asked the leaders from Kenya Kwanza including my colleagues at the Cabinet to use their energies to defend the government in its development activities,” he said.

He added; ,” I urge you to speak with conviction and defend the government, because if we do not defend it the opposition will not do it.”

The meeting was attended by Governor Stephen Sang, Nandi Governor, Felix Koskei Head of Public Services, Kipchumba Murkomen, Senators, MPs and a host of other leaders.

PCS said President Ruto was highly respected globally and that is why 30 heads of state are expected to be in Nairobi this week for the Africa Forward Summit.

“The Heads of States and Governments are coming to Kenya because of the respect and admiration they have for our President,” said Mudavadi.

He said the government was implementing many projects across the country and as leaders needed to give President support.

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