Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The closure will affect traffic in both directions between the Eastern Bypass and Southern Bypass interchanges, requiring motorists to use alternative routes during the construction works/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Expressway section to close for 24 hours as KeNHA installs footbridge

MOJA has announced a 24-hour closure of a section of the Nairobi Expressway between Eastern Bypass and Southern Bypass from 10pm.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 — MOJA has announced a 24-hour Nairobi Expressway closure between Eastern Bypass and Southern Bypass from 10pm Saturday to facilitate the installation of a footbridge.

In a public notice issued Saturday, the Nairobi Expressway operator said sections of the highway will be temporarily closed from 10pm on June 13 until 10pm on June 14 to allow the installation of fabricated beams for the Airtel footbridge spanning the expressway carriageway.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The closure will affect traffic in both directions between the Eastern Bypass and Southern Bypass interchanges, requiring motorists to use alternative routes during the construction works.

Motorists travelling toward Nairobi’s Central Business District from Mlolongo have been advised to exit the expressway at Eastern Bypass Exit A and re-enter through Southern Bypass Entrance A.

Those heading toward Mlolongo from the CBD will be required to exit at Southern Bypass Exit B and rejoin the expressway via Eastern Bypass Entrance B.

“We kindly urge all motorists to plan their journeys accordingly in advance,” the operator said in the notice.

The temporary disruption is part of ongoing infrastructure works along the expressway corridor aimed at improving pedestrian safety and accessibility across the busy highway.

The Nairobi Expressway, which stretches approximately 27 kilometres from Mlolongo to Westlands, has become a critical transport artery for commuters travelling between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi’s CBD and the city’s western suburbs.

MOJA apologized for the inconvenience caused and urged motorists to observe traffic management instructions during the closure period.

The operator said additional information can be obtained through its customer service hotline.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHURCH & POLITICS

NCCK condemns disruption of post-budget forum at All Saints Cathedral by ‘state-sponsored goons’

NCCK has condemned the disruption of a post-budget dialogue forum at All Saints Cathedral by alleged state-sponsored goons.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Motorists Association rejects NTSA e-Logbook conversion fees as ‘backdoor taxation’

The association insisted motorists should not be required to incur additional costs to facilitate the government's digitisation agenda.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UK demands response over British Army uniform in Nanyuki protest crackdown

The British High Commission has denied BATUK's role during protests against a proposed US-linked Ebola facility in Nanyuki.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: Treasury finalises FY 2026/27 Budget presentation preparations ahead of Thursday

Final preparations are underway for the FY 2026/27 Budget Statement, set to be delivered on Thursday.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Amnesty demands disclosure of whereabouts of abducted businessman amid deportation fears

Amnesty International Kenya has demanded the urgent disclosure of the whereabouts of businessman Athorbey Al Gaddhaffy Dit, reportedly abducted in Nairobi.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja names GSU Commandant in NPS reshuffle

NPS appoints Johana Tonui as new GSU Commandant in major reshuffle affecting top security units, including Internal Affairs leadership changes.

3 days ago

Kenya

Fuel Prices, Taxes on Essential Commodities Dominate Public Concerns Ahead of Budget Reading

Salaried workers and informal sector players who spoke to Capital FM said the rising cost of transport and production continues to squeeze household incomes.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila Odinga Mausoleum: Circular core, green grounds revealed in design review

New conceptual designs for the proposed Raila Odinga Mausoleum reveal a circular central monument, looping access roads, and expansive landscaped civic grounds.

June 5, 2026