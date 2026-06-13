Nairobi Expressway section to close for 24 hours as KeNHA installs footbridge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 — MOJA has announced a 24-hour Nairobi Expressway closure between Eastern Bypass and Southern Bypass from 10pm Saturday to facilitate the installation of a footbridge.

In a public notice issued Saturday, the Nairobi Expressway operator said sections of the highway will be temporarily closed from 10pm on June 13 until 10pm on June 14 to allow the installation of fabricated beams for the Airtel footbridge spanning the expressway carriageway.

The closure will affect traffic in both directions between the Eastern Bypass and Southern Bypass interchanges, requiring motorists to use alternative routes during the construction works.

Motorists travelling toward Nairobi’s Central Business District from Mlolongo have been advised to exit the expressway at Eastern Bypass Exit A and re-enter through Southern Bypass Entrance A.

Those heading toward Mlolongo from the CBD will be required to exit at Southern Bypass Exit B and rejoin the expressway via Eastern Bypass Entrance B.

“We kindly urge all motorists to plan their journeys accordingly in advance,” the operator said in the notice.

The temporary disruption is part of ongoing infrastructure works along the expressway corridor aimed at improving pedestrian safety and accessibility across the busy highway.

The Nairobi Expressway, which stretches approximately 27 kilometres from Mlolongo to Westlands, has become a critical transport artery for commuters travelling between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi’s CBD and the city’s western suburbs.

MOJA apologized for the inconvenience caused and urged motorists to observe traffic management instructions during the closure period.

The operator said additional information can be obtained through its customer service hotline.