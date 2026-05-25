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Bayer East Africa Warns Kenyan Farmers Against Counterfeit Seeds Amid Rising Food Security Concerns

Company representatives raised concern over the increasing number of farmers falling victim to counterfeit seeds and agrochemicals sold by unscrupulous traders.

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KISII, Kenya May 25 – Bayer East Africa has intensified its campaign against counterfeit seeds and fake agricultural inputs, warning that the growing circulation of substandard farm products poses a serious threat to food security and farmers’ livelihoods in Kenya.

Speaking during a farmers’ promotion campaign in Kisii, company representatives raised concern over the increasing number of farmers falling victim to counterfeit seeds and agrochemicals sold by unscrupulous traders.

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According to Bayer officials, fake farm inputs have contributed to poor harvests, reduced crop productivity, and heavy financial losses among farmers, worsening food insecurity in several regions.

Barnabas Moseti of Bayer urged farmers to purchase seeds and agrochemicals only from licensed agrovets and authorized dealers to avoid buying counterfeit products disguised as genuine brands.

He advised farmers to carefully verify packaging details, certification marks, and seed codes before making purchases and encouraged them to seek guidance from agricultural extension officers whenever in doubt.

“Farmers should always confirm the authenticity of products before purchase because counterfeit inputs continue to undermine agricultural productivity and threaten food security,” Moseti said.

The campaign also featured a promotional draw where one farmer won an Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck aimed at supporting farming and agribusiness activities.

Bayer said the initiative forms part of its broader efforts to promote food security through the use of certified seeds, quality agrovet products, and modern farming practices.

The company further noted that genuine agricultural inputs are essential in helping farmers improve yields and cope with challenges such as climate change, pests, diseases, and rising production costs.

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