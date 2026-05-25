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Western Kenya Leaders Demand Deputy President Slot in Ruto’s 2027 Re-election Plan

The leaders argued that the Western region, owing to its large voting bloc and growing political support for the Kenya Kwanza administration, deserves greater representation.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – Leaders from Western Kenya have intensified calls for the region to secure the Deputy President position in President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election campaign, adding fresh momentum to political succession debates already taking shape within the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The demand emerged during a high-level consultative meeting held in Naivasha and attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, governors and more than 28 Members of Parliament affiliated to the Western Kenya Parliamentary Caucus.

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The leaders argued that the Western region, owing to its large voting bloc and growing political support for the Kenya Kwanza administration, deserves greater representation in the country’s top leadership, including the office of the Deputy President.

Among governors present at the meeting were Fernandes Barasa of Kakamega, Kenneth Lusaka of Bungoma and Wilberforce Otichillo of Vihiga.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting at Lake Naivasha Resort, the lawmakers maintained that Western Kenya has consistently supported successive governments but has often been sidelined in the allocation of top national leadership positions.

The legislators said the time had come for the region to produce the country’s Deputy President.

“We are demanding the running mate position to His Excellency President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election because we have the requisite numbers and capability for the position,” Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera said while reading a joint statement on behalf of the caucus.

“We are not asking for favours. We are demanding recognition based on our numbers, contribution to national development and political support,” he added.

The leaders also called for unity across the Western Kenya region, urging political leaders to put aside their differences in order to strengthen the region’s bargaining power ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The diversity of our differences is our strength. We plead with our leaders to set aside political differences for the greater good of our people,” the statement read.

At the same time, the MPs reaffirmed their support for President William Ruto’s re-election bid, citing increased government engagement and what they described as improved distribution of development resources to the region under the current administration.

“We believe continuity of leadership is essential to safeguarding the gains already made and unlocking the full potential of our region,” the leaders stated.

The renewed push from Western Kenya is expected to complicate political calculations within the Kenya Kwanza coalition as various regions position themselves strategically ahead of the next General Election.

Mount Kenya leaders have traditionally viewed the Deputy President’s seat as critical in maintaining the region’s political influence, while leaders from the Coast and other allied political blocs are also expected to push for greater representation in future government arrangements.

Political analysts believe Western Kenya’s growing demands could significantly reshape coalition negotiations as President Ruto seeks to balance competing regional interests while maintaining unity within his political alliance.

The developments come amid heightened political realignments across the country, with leaders increasingly engaging in regional consultations and alliance-building efforts as preparations for the 2027 elections gain momentum.

The MPs concluded the meeting by pledging continued unity and commitment to strengthening Western Kenya’s influence in national decision-making processes.

They also urged the government to accelerate implementation of ongoing development projects in the region, particularly in infrastructure, healthcare, education, water and agriculture sectors, while calling for accountability from state agencies tasked with delivering the projects.

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