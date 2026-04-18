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Suspect Escapes as Police Seize Narcotics in Malaba Operation

The officers, while on patrol encountered a suspicious individual carrying two black bags. Upon noticing the officers, the individual abandoned the bags and fled the scene.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – Police officers from Malaba Police Station in Teso North Sub-County have recovered suspected narcotic drugs during a routine patrol along the Malaba–Uganda Road.

The officers, while on patrol near the Simba Coach Bus offices, encountered a suspicious individual carrying two black bags. Upon noticing the officers, the individual abandoned the bags and fled the scene.

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A search of the bags led to the recovery of nineteen packages of suspected Cannabis Sativa.

The exhibits have since been secured, and investigations have been launched to trace and apprehend the suspect.

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