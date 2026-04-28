Mudavadi Calls for End to “Commercialization of Peace” in Africa, Urges New Mediation Approaches

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged African nations to rethink their approach to conflict resolution, warning against what he described as the growing commercialization and privatization of peace initiatives globally.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) mediation reflection conference in Nairobi, Mudavadi said efforts to resolve conflicts in Africa and beyond are increasingly being treated as business transactions rather than genuine humanitarian processes aimed at restoring peace and stability.

He cautioned that this trend risks undermining the core principles of mediation.

“We are seeing an emerging trend where factions are turning into arbitrators of transactions instead of genuinely pursuing efforts that will restore peace and stability in the affected nations and regions,” he said.

Mudavadi further observed that sovereignty is increasingly being redefined in ways that deviate from the traditional understanding of self-governing states free from external control.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary, who also serves as Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, called for Africa to develop more flexible and responsive mediation frameworks tailored to the continent’s unique realities. He noted that shifting global dynamics and pressures on multilateral institutions are affecting the consistency and effectiveness of peace efforts.

He emphasized the need for African leaders and citizens to embrace shared responsibility in strengthening dialogue, mediation, and homegrown solutions to conflicts affecting the continent.

“Regional cooperation, political transition, and humanitarian diplomacy should continue to anchor and enrich our collective efforts for peace and stability,” he said.

Mudavadi highlighted the growing complexity of conflict mediation in Africa, particularly in the Horn of Africa, where protracted and evolving disputes continue to test traditional peacebuilding mechanisms. He said fragmentation and duplication of efforts among various actors weaken overall conflict resolution strategies.

He stressed that African ownership of peace processes remains essential for legitimacy, sustainability, and long-term success, calling for stronger coordination between regional and continental bodies.

“A more harmonized approach, anchored on IGAD’s leadership, will strengthen coherence and effectiveness in the Horn of Africa,” he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also cautioned against undermining African institutions such as the African Union and IGAD, noting that they occupy a strategic role in the continent’s peace architecture.

“It is disturbing to see people who tend to discredit African institutions like the AU being Africans themselves,” he said, adding that proposals rejected locally are often accepted when presented externally. “This must stop.”

While acknowledging the role of international partners in supporting peace initiatives, Mudavadi insisted that such efforts should remain complementary rather than foundational.

“Africa values and welcomes the support of international partners; however, such support should remain complementary and supplementary, not foundational,” he said.

Mudavadi also linked peace and stability to Africa’s economic potential, noting that unresolved conflicts continue to hinder the exploitation of key natural resources across the continent.

He cited reserves of oil and gas in countries such as Sudan, Tanzania, and Mozambique, saying instability has prevented Africa from fully benefiting from its own wealth.

“Africa has all that is needed to make the continent self-sustaining, but the persistence of conflicts draws back the gains we could achieve,” he said.

The conference was attended by IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, African Union representative Amb. Mohamed Belaiche, former Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and other regional leaders.