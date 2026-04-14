Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Nyong’o Condemns Kisumu Attacks, Calls for Swift Action After Osotsi Incident

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 14 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has strongly condemned recent acts of violence and property destruction in the lakeside city, warning that the incidents threaten investor confidence and public safety.

In a statement issued following an attack linked to Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Former Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera Fairways Hotel Kisumu.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The governor revealed that he had convened and chaired a high-level consultative meeting bringing together members of the County Executive, the County Security Committee, Members of Parliament and Members of the County Assembly under the Kisumu County Joint Leadership and Security Consultative Forum.

Nyong’o described Kisumu as a key investment hub and gateway to the Lake Region Economic Bloc, but cautioned that emerging lawlessness risks undermining the city’s economic progress.

“We strongly condemn the recent attacks on private property and investment, particularly the incidents at Fairways Hotel and Java House West End Mall. These are criminal acts that undermine livelihoods and economic stability,” he said.

He termed the incidents as criminal acts that not only threaten livelihoods but also destabilise the local economy.

The governor has now called on the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to urgently step in by enhancing intelligence gathering, identifying those behind the attacks, and ensuring their swift arrest and prosecution.

“The peace, stability and prosperity of Kisumu are non-negotiable. As leaders, we remain fully committed to working with security agencies and all stakeholders to ensure that order is restored and maintained,”the Siaya Governor noted.

The remarks come amid growing concern over security in Kisumu, with leaders warning that continued unrest could dent the region’s attractiveness to investors and disrupt economic activity.

Osotsi had made a routine visit to the Acacia area to get a haircut before proceeding to Java restaurant, where he met a friend and also interacted with members of the public.

Shortly after, a group of gun-wielding individuals is said to have confronted him, questioning him over his political allegiance.

Osotsi’s security detail exercised restraint to avoid discharging firearms in public and hurting innocent lives in the process. 

“We strongly condemn this barbaric and cowardly act, which appears to have been premeditated and orchestrated,” the statement read in part. 

“It is important to emphasise that this isolated incident should not, in any way, be used to tarnish the image of the people of Kisumu, who have consistently demonstrated warmth and hospitality, as evidenced by the Senator’s free movement and interactions prior to the attack.”

Osotsi’s team called on the National Police Service to review the CCTV footage at Java Restaurant to identify and arrest those culpable.

Last month,Former  Devolution Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera  claimed that his hotel in Kisumu suffered losses running into about Sh50 million over the past two months following alleged vandalism and an ongoing property dispute.

Nyakera said some hotel property, including electronic equipment and items from the conference facilities, had previously been removed during earlier confrontations related to the dispute.

The revelation came hours after an incident in the early hourswhen Nyakera reported t hat dozens of suspected goons allegedly stormed the premises, overpowering security guards.

The businessman linked the attack to a protracted dispute over the property where the hotel sits.

Nyakera said his company leased the land in 2019 and invested heavily to transform what was previously an abandoned structure into a functioning hotel employing about 84 staff.

“I took a loan to put up the conference hall and develop the infrastructure here,” he said, noting that the dispute largely relates to rent arrears accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the hotel was closed for several months.

However, the Lake Basin Development Authority, which owns the property where the hotel sits, has said it has no agreement with the former PS.

“The LBDA has no known relationship with any party called Irungu Nyakera, as the previous agreement was with an institution called Fairways Hospitality Kisumu Limited,” LBDA said in a statement.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Orengo Protests Attack on Senator Osotsi, Demands Swift Justice as DCI Arrests Three Suspects

Orengo said the incident reflects deeper security concerns that require immediate attention from national authorities.

11 minutes ago

Kenya

Nairobi, Coast, Western Kenya Set for Rain as Heat Persists in Arid Areas

Western Kenya and the Lake Victoria Basin  including counties such as Kisumu, Kakamega and Kisii  are likely to experience morning rains followed by afternoon...

42 minutes ago

Kenya

KeNHA Partners with Waze to Transform Road Navigation for Kenyan Motorists

The partnership aims to enhance daily commutes by integrating live traffic updates, road conditions, and alternative route suggestions.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Parliament Energy Committee to Probe Substandard Fuel Imports in Nairobi Visits to KPC and EPRA

The parliamentary team will visit KPC and EPRA in Nairobi.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Moves to Reform Security Sector as Head of Public Service Pushes Accountability Agenda

The meeting resolved to implement a series of urgent reforms aimed at strengthening the entire security ecosystem.

2 hours ago

Kenya

EPRA to Announce New Fuel Prices Amid Scandal and Global Oil Crisis

Industry stakeholders and consumers are closely watching EPRA’s announcement, which is likely to reflect both local supply disruptions and global oil market volatility.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

11-year-old lion Kiminati dies after violent encounter with Hippo in Maasai Mara

Wildlife Service says lion likely attacked a hippo calf before fatal retaliatory strike by mother hippo, highlighting harsh realities of predator-prey dynamics.

17 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto Defends Nyamira Rail Project, Announces Sh300 Million Ikonge Station

"Let those people keep quiet. I am the one who has pushed the railway from Naivasha, and right here in Ikonge I am building...

18 hours ago