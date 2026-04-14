Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

NACADA Trains Probation Officers in Nairobi to Boost Fight Against Drug and Alcohol Abuse

The officers often handle individuals within the justice system linked to substance-related offences.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 14 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has intensified its nationwide crackdown on substance abuse by training 66 probation officers from Nairobi County in a bid to strengthen frontline intervention and rehabilitation efforts.

The intensive capacity-building programme held in Nairobi focused on equipping probation officers with enhanced skills to identify early signs and symptoms of alcohol and drug abuse (ADA) among offenders under their supervision.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The officers often handle individuals within the justice system linked to substance-related offences.

Beyond detection, the training also emphasized improved supervision approaches that balance legal enforcement with rehabilitation and reintegration, ensuring probation services act as a pathway to recovery rather than purely punitive measures.

NACADA noted that the initiative is part of a broader, coordinated strategy to strengthen collaboration between the justice system, healthcare providers, and regulatory agencies in addressing the growing challenge of substance abuse in the country.

Speaking during the training, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the programme aligns with ongoing government efforts to intensify the fight against drug and alcohol abuse.

“As part of the ongoing renewed fight against drug abuse in the country as directed by the President, NACADA is revamping its strategies to ensure that all key stakeholders in the fight are sensitised as a means of ensuring that we all move together and protect the country from the harms of the menace,” he said.

Dr. Omerikwa further underscored the strategic role of probation officers, noting that their regular interaction with clients places them in a critical position to detect behavioural changes and intervene early.

“Probation officers are on the front lines. They see clients regularly, often in their home environments. By equipping them with the right tools and knowledge, we transform them into agents of recovery, not just enforcers of court orders,” he added.

The training follows a similar engagement with senior judicial officers in Nairobi, signaling a broader, multi-sectoral approach aimed at strengthening the justice system’s response to substance abuse.

NACADA reaffirmed its commitment to rolling out similar capacity-building programmes across other counties as part of a national strategy to ensure coordinated action against drug and alcohol abuse while promoting rehabilitation and public health.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Govt in Talks to Build Fuel Buffer System Amid Global Oil Volatility

Kenya currently relies on fuel imports based on scheduled deliveries, without any emergency stockpile.

1 hour ago

Headlines

Nominated MP Harold Kipchumba pushes PWD Act implementation

Kipchumba rooted for the amendment of the law to enforce compliance and to designate seats for persons with disabilities. He sought to have the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Orengo Protests Attack on Senator Osotsi, Demands Swift Justice as DCI Arrests Three Suspects

Orengo said the incident reflects deeper security concerns that require immediate attention from national authorities.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi, Coast, Western Kenya Set for Rain as Heat Persists in Arid Areas

Western Kenya and the Lake Victoria Basin  including counties such as Kisumu, Kakamega and Kisii  are likely to experience morning rains followed by afternoon...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Nyong’o Condemns Kisumu Attacks, Calls for Swift Action After Osotsi Incident

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 14 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has strongly condemned recent acts of violence and property destruction in the lakeside city, warning...

2 hours ago

Kenya

KeNHA Partners with Waze to Transform Road Navigation for Kenyan Motorists

The partnership aims to enhance daily commutes by integrating live traffic updates, road conditions, and alternative route suggestions.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Parliament Energy Committee to Probe Substandard Fuel Imports in Nairobi Visits to KPC and EPRA

The parliamentary team will visit KPC and EPRA in Nairobi.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Moves to Reform Security Sector as Head of Public Service Pushes Accountability Agenda

The meeting resolved to implement a series of urgent reforms aimed at strengthening the entire security ecosystem.

4 hours ago