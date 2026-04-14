NACADA Trains Probation Officers in Nairobi to Boost Fight Against Drug and Alcohol Abuse

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 14 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has intensified its nationwide crackdown on substance abuse by training 66 probation officers from Nairobi County in a bid to strengthen frontline intervention and rehabilitation efforts.

The intensive capacity-building programme held in Nairobi focused on equipping probation officers with enhanced skills to identify early signs and symptoms of alcohol and drug abuse (ADA) among offenders under their supervision.

The officers often handle individuals within the justice system linked to substance-related offences.

Beyond detection, the training also emphasized improved supervision approaches that balance legal enforcement with rehabilitation and reintegration, ensuring probation services act as a pathway to recovery rather than purely punitive measures.

NACADA noted that the initiative is part of a broader, coordinated strategy to strengthen collaboration between the justice system, healthcare providers, and regulatory agencies in addressing the growing challenge of substance abuse in the country.

Speaking during the training, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the programme aligns with ongoing government efforts to intensify the fight against drug and alcohol abuse.

“As part of the ongoing renewed fight against drug abuse in the country as directed by the President, NACADA is revamping its strategies to ensure that all key stakeholders in the fight are sensitised as a means of ensuring that we all move together and protect the country from the harms of the menace,” he said.

Dr. Omerikwa further underscored the strategic role of probation officers, noting that their regular interaction with clients places them in a critical position to detect behavioural changes and intervene early.

“Probation officers are on the front lines. They see clients regularly, often in their home environments. By equipping them with the right tools and knowledge, we transform them into agents of recovery, not just enforcers of court orders,” he added.

The training follows a similar engagement with senior judicial officers in Nairobi, signaling a broader, multi-sectoral approach aimed at strengthening the justice system’s response to substance abuse.

NACADA reaffirmed its commitment to rolling out similar capacity-building programmes across other counties as part of a national strategy to ensure coordinated action against drug and alcohol abuse while promoting rehabilitation and public health.