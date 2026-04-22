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CS Duale: Over 1,200 health facilities shut in nationwide crackdown on SHA, NHIF fraud

Among facilities affected by the crackdown are Bungoma West Hospital and 13 branches of Calvary Hospital in Bungoma.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has revealed that more than 1,200 health facilities have been shut down as the government intensifies a sweeping crackdown on alleged fraud linked to the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the now-defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Among facilities affected by the crackdown are Bungoma West Hospital and 13 branches of Calvary Hospital in Bungoma County. He further identified Mandera, Kisii, Migori, Homa Bay and Wajir as key hotspots, describing them as epicentres of fraudulent activity under investigation.

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Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Duale said investigators had escalated dozens of cases to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), with over 24 files submitted so far.

At least 18 of these including cases implicating two former chief executives of SHA and NHIF have already been filed in court.

“As we sit here, the DCI has close to 81 files, of which last week he has submitted 24 more files to the DPP,” Duale said, adding that the ministry would not relent in fighting fraud.

The Cabinet Secretary disclosed that the investigations have also ensnared staff within both institutions, as well as individuals in regulatory agencies. He noted that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is currently handling about 81 case files, with 24 forwarded to the DPP just last week.

“We will not relent in the fight against fraud,” Duale told senators.

Duale said preliminary findings indicate that much of the suspected fraud is concentrated in private health facilities.

He also revealed that the ministry has rejected suspicious or unsupported claims amounting to about 13 per cent of the estimated $1.2 billion submitted, as part of tighter scrutiny measures aimed at safeguarding public funds.

The CS explained that stricter documentation requirements were being enforced to curb fraudulent claims, citing maternity cases where payments are denied in the absence of a valid birth notification.

“The only proof that a child has been born is a legal birth notification,” he said.

At the same time, Duale urged political leaders to support the anti-fraud campaign and refrain from lobbying on behalf of affected facilities, warning that he would not interfere with ongoing investigations.

He added that the crackdown had generated resistance from some quarters, alleging that certain facilities had long benefited from irregular claims, including those tied to schemes for teachers. He said he plans to engage teacher union leaders to address emerging concerns.

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