Bitok Orders Probe Into Exploitative School Uniform Pricing

"The Ministry notes with concerns that parents have expressed frustrations with schools' requirements and guidelines that undermine these explicit legal provisions. This has resulted in restrictive market options and exploitative pricing of school uniforms," he said,

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has ordered the identification of schools accused of charging exploitative prices for school uniforms, citing violations of competition regulations.

The PS said the move follows a directive by the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) prohibiting restrictive market practices that limit where parents can purchase school uniforms.

Speaking on the matter, Bitok said some schools have continued to enforce exclusive supply arrangements, forcing parents to buy uniforms from specific vendors at inflated prices.

“The Ministry notes with concerns that parents have expressed frustrations with schools’ requirements and guidelines that undermine these explicit legal provisions. This has resulted in restrictive market options and exploitative pricing of school uniforms,” he said,

The Principal Secretary appealed to adhere to a presidential directive which states; As per the directive, schools are to allow learners to report in their respective Junior School uniform until they are able to purchase the uniform of their new schools.

Bitok made reference to correspondences to highlight the Basic Education Act and the Competition Act provisions that require learning institutions to ensure the supply and purchase of school uniforms and other materials is subjected to a fair, competitive and open market.

Specifically, the Basic Education Act discourages schools from restricting parents to purchase uniforms from the institution or exclusive stockist(s).

