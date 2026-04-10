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Bitok clears KICD to finalize Grade 11 textbook procurement

This move clears a key bottleneck in the preparation for Grade 11, ensuring that learning materials are ready ahead of implementation timelines.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, has formally authorized the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to finalize the procurement process for Grade 11 textbooks, marking a significant step in the rollout of senior secondary education under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

In a directive addressed to KICD CEO Charles Ong’ondo, the Ministry confirmed that the bidding process had been completed and only the notification of successful and unsuccessful bidders remained.

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The authorization follows earlier correspondence from the Ministry, including a letter by the Cabinet Secretary for Education to the Kenya Publishers Association, underscoring the government’s commitment to transparency in textbook acquisition.

Bitok emphasized that the finalization of the process must strictly adhere to the Constitution of Kenya and the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, alongside its accompanying regulations.

“The purpose of this letter is to authorize you to complete the procurement process… in full compliance with established legal and regulatory frameworks,” the directive stated.

This move clears a key bottleneck in the preparation for Grade 11, ensuring that learning materials are ready ahead of implementation timelines.

The Ministry also signaled a policy shift in how textbooks will be procured moving forward. It confirmed plans to adopt recommendations from the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform (PWPER), which proposed reforms aimed at improving efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and accountability in educational resource distribution.

Education stakeholders have previously raised concerns over delays and transparency in textbook procurement, making the latest directive a critical reassurance to publishers and schools alike.

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