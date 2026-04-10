Karua Demands CS Wandayi’s Resignation Over Fuel Scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9- People’s Liberation Party (PLP)Martha Karua has called for the immediate resignation of Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi over an unfolding fuel scandal, accusing the government of failing to protect Kenyans from deepening shortages and rising costs.

In a statement issued Thursday in Nairobi, the PLP leader criticized Wandayi for failing to appear before Parliament to respond to questions on the crisis, urging him to throw in the towel and take political responsibility.

“What we are witnessing is chaos. Despite empty government assurances, fuel shortages and long lines are surfacing from Nyest and Eldoret to Nyansra and Kericho. Transporters have already warned of imminent price hikes, a burden that will inevitably trickle down to the already overtaxed Mwananchi,”Karua noted.

She argued that while global disruptions, particularly tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have strained supply, the situation in Kenya has been worsened by what she described as entrenched corruption and mismanagement.

Karua questioned how strategic fuel reserves could allegedly be sold off at a time of global uncertainty, leaving the country exposed and consumers bearing the brunt of rising prices.

“Reports indicate reserves were traded at a high markup… it is inconceivable that such a move could happen without the knowledge and clearance of the highest office in the land,” she said.

The former Justice Minister insisted that accountability must start at the top, saying the Cabinet Secretary cannot distance himself from a crisis of such magnitude.

“There is no way something of this scale happens under his watch without his knowledge. And if he truly doesn’t know, then he has no business being in that office,” she said.

Karua warned that the fuel crisis is already having a ripple effect on the cost of living, with transport fares, food prices and electricity costs expected to rise further.

“When fuel prices soar, the ordinary Kenyan is hit from all sides… the mwananchi is being squeezed dry,” she said.

She also raised questions over reports of a Sh500 million cash recovery linked to the scandal, demanding transparency from authorities.

“Where is the reported Sh500 million that was found? Where is the exhibit?” she posed.

Beyond the immediate crisis, Karua accused President William Ruto’s administration of lacking the political will to tackle corruption, claiming senior officials are rarely held accountable.

“When there are no consequences for those at the top, corruption becomes the official policy of the state,” she said.

She further cited recent controversies, including the alleged issuance of a Kenyan passport to a sanctioned foreign warlord, as evidence of systemic governance failures.

Karua urged Kenyans to demand accountability and use their vote to reject leaders who prioritise personal gain over public service, as she positions herself for a 2027 presidential bid.

Yesterday, CS Wandayi was summoned to appear before the Energy Committee on 14th April, after failing to honour the summons of the committee, claiming he was out of the country on official duty.

CS Wandayi irked members of the house committee when it was revealed that he had jetted to Dubai despite the ongoing crisis in the country over an imminent fuel shortage should the US-Iran war ceasefire deal collapse.

Committee Chairperson David Gikaria expressed frustration over the failure by key government agencies to honour summons, terming their absence a setback in efforts to address the crisis affecting the energy sector.

The Nakuru Town East MP said the committee had invited officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), and the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), but none appeared to shed light on the situation.

“We have been here since morning deliberating on critical issues affecting the country, but it is frustrating that we cannot give answers to Kenyans because the key players failed to appear,” Gikaria said.