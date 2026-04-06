Abdullahi, Kipkorir call for private sector arrests amid probe on off-spec fuel

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6 – Lawyers Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir have pressed the government to pursue all players implicated in the ongoing fuel cartel scandal, insisting that accountability must extend beyond public officials to private companies and executives.

Their demands follow President William Ruto’s promise to clamp down on corrupt networks in the petroleum sector amid allegations of a manufactured fuel shortage that unsettled the nation’s energy supply.

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi acknowledged the President’s assurance, describing it as “very important,” but questioned why private actors have yet to face action.

“The four government officials involved in the scam have spent the better part of the Easter holiday as guests of the state in various police stations. Mr. President, when will you and your government go after the directors and the companies involved in this fraud?” he asked.

“Why aren’t we seeing any steps taken against the private sector players in this scam? Are we taking any steps to get a refund of the money already paid to one of the companies?”

Similarly, lawyer Donald Kipkorir called for accountability across the entire fuel importation chain, including top Energy Ministry officials, executives, and board members at EPRA and KPC, as well as private sector participants.

“If all those who conspired to import sub-standard oil aren’t arrested and charged with economic terrorism, then we aren’t serious on ending corruption. Diverting a whole ship must have involved hundreds of players across the entire import chain,” Kipkorir said.

President Ruto has vowed decisive action against all implicated in manipulating fuel supply for personal gain.

“These cartels in the energy sector will not be allowed to operate freely. They will not escape accountability,” he said, emphasizing that rank or position will not shield anyone from the law.

The scandal has already triggered high-level resignations, including Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, KPC Managing Director Joe Sang, and EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

Deputy Director of Petroleum Joseph Wafula has also been questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), although Liban was later released due to medical complications.

Investigators are focusing on the diversion of a 60,000-metric-tonne fuel consignment originally destined for Angola, which allegedly ended up in Kenya under unclear circumstances.

Preliminary findings indicate the shipment originated from Saudi Aramco, was sold to another international firm, and was redirected through a local importer in violation of the government-to-government (G2G) framework.

Chief of Staff Felix Koskei said early investigations suggest officials falsified national fuel stock data to create panic, enabling emergency procurement and bypassing accountability safeguards.

As the probe intensifies, lawyers, civil society groups, and some political leaders are urging the government to hold all actors accountable, warning that partial action risks undermining Kenya’s broader anti-corruption agenda.