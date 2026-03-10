Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

2 men to face murder charges after stepfather dies from assault injuries

Two men in Nairobi are set to face murder charges after their stepfather, Nicholas Kamau Kagecho, died from injuries sustained during a violent family attack.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — Two men accused of brutally assaulting their stepfather are now expected to face murder charges after the victim died from injuries sustained during the attack more than two months ago.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that what initially appeared to be a domestic dispute has escalated into a homicide following the death of Nicholas Kamau Kagecho, a 54-year-old resident of Umoja, Nairobi.

Investigators said the incident occurred on the night of Decemebr 24–25, 2025, when Kagecho was allegedly attacked during a violent confrontation that left him critically injured.

“Due to the critical nature of his condition, doctors later referred him to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit,” the DCI said Tuesday.

“As medical personnel fought tirelessly to stabilize him, police officers launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the assault.”

Violence

Police inquiries revealed that the victim was allegedly attacked by two of his stepsons — Brandon Githinji, 29, and Benard Lee Ngugi, 22 — following simmering family disputes that escalated into violence.

The suspects were arrested on December 28, 2025, and presented in court to obtain custodial orders allowing investigators to continue inquiries while the victim remained hospitalized.

Initially, the men were charged with grievous harm under Section 234 of the Penal Code, and the court ordered their detention at Industrial Area Remand Prison.

Kagecho remained in critical condition for over two months at Kenyatta National Hospital. Despite sustained medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on March 6, 2026.

The DCI said the death has now significantly altered the course of the case, and the charges against the two suspects will be upgraded to murder, contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code. Investigators are finalizing legal procedures to formally present the revised charges in court.

The two men remain in custody at Industrial Area Remand Prison as investigations continue.

