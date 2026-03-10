Connect with us

Kenya

Sewerage and Sanitation Take Centre Stage in Nairobi’s Sh80bn Development Plan

About Sh33 billion will be invested in expanding sewer systems and restoring polluted waterways as part of broader efforts to improve sanitation and environmental conditions in the capital.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has revealed that sewerage and sanitation infrastructure will receive the largest portion of funding in the Sh80 billion development programme agreed between the Nairobi City County Government and the Government of Kenya.

According to the governor, about Sh33 billion will be invested in expanding sewer systems and restoring polluted waterways as part of broader efforts to improve sanitation and environmental conditions in the capital.

The projects will include the construction of two parallel 27-kilometre trunk sewer lines along the Nairobi River corridor, a move expected to significantly boost wastewater management capacity.

The programme will also finance the development of a new sewer treatment plant capable of processing 60,000 cubic litres of wastewater daily, helping reduce pollution and improve water quality in the river system.

In addition, the investment will support the expansion of last-mile sewer connections to households, enabling more residents to access proper sanitation services while reducing the discharge of untreated waste into rivers and drainage systems.

Sakaja said the major sewerage investment forms a key pillar of the Nairobi Rising agenda, which aims to modernise infrastructure and address long-standing sanitation challenges in the city.

The water sector will receive Sh 5.1 billion to address chronic shortages affecting many neighbourhoods.

The funds will support upgrades at the Ng’ethu Water Treatment Plant and development of the Gigiri–Shauri Moyo water evacuation corridor, which is expected to improve water distribution across Nairobi.

Waste management will receive Sh6 billion, combining Sh2 billion from the national government and Sh4 billion from Nairobi County to strengthen waste collection and disposal systems.

The agreement also includes institutional reforms aimed at strengthening security in the capital, including the establishment of a Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, expected to become operational within 60 days.

Sakaja said the partnership with the administration of William Ruto will accelerate implementation of the Nairobi Rising programme and help modernise infrastructure in Kenya’s capital.

“This investment will address long-standing infrastructure gaps and deliver visible improvements in sanitation, roads, lighting and water supply,” the governor said.

