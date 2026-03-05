Johnson & Johnson Foundation Launches Sh500,000 Nursing Education Fund in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – The Johnson & Johnson Foundation has officially launched its Advanced Nursing Education Fund, offering study loans of up to Sh500,000 to nurses and midwives seeking to advance their education and leadership in healthcare.

The initiative, in partnership with the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), targets both pre-service/unemployed nurses and salaried healthcare professionals enrolled in approved nursing programmes across Kenya. Loans attract a competitive interest rate of 4% per year, with flexible repayment options of up to five years.

“The J&J Foundation Advanced Nursing Education Fund aims to empower nurses and midwives to pursue specialized courses, from Higher Diploma to PhD studies, and strengthen healthcare leadership in Kenya,” read the statement.

Eligible applicants must provide an admission letter from a recognized institution certified by the Nursing Council of Kenya, identification documents, KRA PIN, guarantors’ IDs, and recent passport photos. Salaried applicants must also submit the last three months’ pay slips.

Applications are entirely paperless. Interested candidates can register and submit their applications via the HELB portal at www.helb.co.ke, under the “Student Portal” section.

Applicants should select their level of study and indicate that they are not admitted through KUCCPS before applying for the Advanced Nursing Education Fund.

This initiative is expected to provide thousands of nurses and midwives with financial support to enhance their skills, improve patient care, and contribute to Kenya’s healthcare development.