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Supreme Cpurt Judge Njoki Ndung'u. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Justice Njoki Ndung’u Highlights Supreme Court Experience in ICC Judge Bid

Justice Ndung’u said her years on the bench had exposed her to complex constitutional and criminal matters that demanded impartiality, courage and fidelity to the rule of law.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Justice Njoki Ndung’u has cited her experience at Kenya’s Supreme Court, commitment to victim-centred justice and record of independent judicial reasoning as key pillars of her candidature for election as a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking during the official launch of her candidature at State House Nairobi, Justice Ndung’u said her years on the bench had exposed her to complex constitutional and criminal matters that demanded impartiality, courage and fidelity to the rule of law.

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“Serving at Kenya’s apex court has strengthened my understanding of international criminal justice, human rights protections and the importance of safeguarding the rights of victims within judicial systems,” she stated.

Justice Ndung’u also pointed to her record of dissenting opinions at the Supreme Court, saying independent judicial thought was critical in strengthening jurisprudence and protecting constitutional values.

Her candidature is being backed by the Kenyan government, which has launched a diplomatic campaign to rally support from the 125 member states of the Rome Statute ahead of the ICC elections.

Officials at the launch described her as one of Africa’s most experienced legal minds, highlighting her role in shaping constitutional jurisprudence following the promulgation of Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

Beyond the judiciary, Justice Ndung’u is widely recognised for championing the Sexual Offences Act and advocating for stronger legal protections for survivors of gender-based violence.

Supporters say her emphasis on victim-centred justice aligns closely with the ICC’s mandate of prosecuting genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of aggression while ensuring justice for affected communities.

The ICC, headquartered in The Hague in the Netherlands, is the world’s permanent international criminal court mandated to prosecute the gravest international crimes.

If elected, Justice Ndung’u would join the bench responsible for hearing some of the world’s most sensitive and high-profile international criminal cases.

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