Dr Gikonyo denies hiding Gachagua during impeachment trial

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Cardiologist Dr. Daniel Gikonyo on Wednesday denied allegations that he helped “hide” former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in hospital during his impeachment trial to allegedly shield him from Senate proceedings and cross-examination.

The claims were made during heated cross-examination in the ongoing impeachment-related court case, where Gachagua is challenging the process that led to his removal from office.

Lead counsel for Gachagua, Senior Counsel Paul Muite, pressed Dr. Gikonyo to clarify whether he had played any role in keeping the former deputy president away from public and parliamentary scrutiny under the cover of medical treatment.

However, Dr. Gikonyo strongly rejected the allegation, insisting that all his actions were purely medical and supported by documented hospital records from the Karen Hospital.

“That is a very serious and incorrect allegation. I am a professional. I treated the patient based on clinical presentation,” Dr. Gikonyo told the court.

He further maintained that Gachagua’s condition during the impeachment period was genuine and medically documented, adding that he could not interfere with political or parliamentary processes.

“I have medical records that clearly show the patient’s condition at the time. My role was strictly medical,” he added.

The court also heard detailed exchanges over the timing of Gachagua’s treatment, the nature of his symptoms, and the confidentiality of medical records presented in the case.

Dr. Gikonyo confirmed that he treated the former deputy president after he reported chest pains linked to stress during the impeachment period, but insisted he was not involved in any political strategy surrounding his hospitalisation.

He explained that the patient underwent several tests, including ECG and Trop-T, which showed no immediate evidence of a heart attack at the time of examination.

“There was no evidence of an acute myocardial infarction at that moment,” he confirmed while standing by his medical findings.

The court further examined claims that Gachagua was placed under observation for 48 to 72 hours and advised bed rest during his recovery period.

Dr. Gikonyo said his recommendation was based purely on medical judgment and not meant to interfere with any legal or Senate proceedings.

“I am a doctor. I treat patients. I do not control their meetings or movements,” he said.

The defence, however, continued to probe inconsistencies in medical documents, including concerns over delayed filing of affidavits and the use of initials “RG” instead of the patient’s full identity.

Dr. Gikonyo explained that the use of initials was intentional to protect patient confidentiality due to the sensitivity of the case.

“Only by initials, RG. That was for confidentiality,” he told the court.

Gachagua’s legal team maintains that the former deputy president was subjected to an unfair impeachment process that violated constitutional safeguards and due process.

The court also heard arguments questioning whether medical summaries presented in court fully reflected primary hospital records, with the defence arguing that gaps in documentation raise doubts about their completeness.

Dr. Gikonyo, however, insisted that all relevant medical information was properly recorded and that he stands by his professional assessment.

“My testimony is based on medical science and the patient I treated. My loyalty is to the Hippocratic Oath,” he said.

The judges are now expected to consider the arguments before determining how the contested medical evidence will be treated as the impeachment case continues.