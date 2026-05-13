ODM Announces Dates for County Delegates Elections in Kisumu and Taita Taveta

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced the dates for its County Delegates elections in Taita Taveta and Kisumu counties as the party continues preparations for its grassroots electoral process.

In a statement, the party’s National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) Chairperson Emily Awitta said delegates in Taita Taveta County will vote next Friday.

Awitta also announced that Kisumu County delegates’ elections have been scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026.

She further confirmed that the Nyando Branch delegates’ election will be held on Friday, May 29, 2026.

According to the statement, voting in all the scheduled elections will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

The ODM elections committee has urged eligible delegates from the affected branches and counties to apply for positions in both branch and county offices as part of the ongoing grassroots reorganisation.

“Eligible delegates from the branches and counties are encouraged to apply for positions at the Branch and County offices,” the statement read.

The latest announcement forms part of ODM’s wider preparations to strengthen its grassroots structures ahead of future electoral cycles.