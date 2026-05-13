Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

ODM Announces Dates for County Delegates Elections in Kisumu and Taita Taveta

Awitta also announced that Kisumu County delegates’ elections have been scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced the dates for its County Delegates elections in Taita Taveta and Kisumu counties as the party continues preparations for its grassroots electoral process.

In a statement, the party’s National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) Chairperson Emily Awitta said delegates in Taita Taveta County will vote next Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Awitta also announced that Kisumu County delegates’ elections have been scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026.

She further confirmed that the Nyando Branch delegates’ election will be held on Friday, May 29, 2026.

According to the statement, voting in all the scheduled elections will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

The ODM elections committee has urged eligible delegates from the affected branches and counties to apply for positions in both branch and county offices as part of the ongoing grassroots reorganisation.

“Eligible delegates from the branches and counties are encouraged to apply for positions at the Branch and County offices,” the statement read.

The latest announcement forms part of ODM’s wider preparations to strengthen its grassroots structures ahead of future electoral cycles.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Featured

Dr Gikonyo denies hiding Gachagua during impeachment trial

Dr Gikonyo rejects allegations he helped shield Gachagua from Senate proceedings, insisting his actions were purely medical.

48 minutes ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Dr Gikonyo confirms treating ex-DP Gachagua during impeachment trial

Dr Gikonyo further told the three-judge bench that Gachagua’s condition was medically sensitive and required close monitoring, especially given the stress linked to the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

MPs Push for State-Owned Offices to Cut Soaring Rental Costs

Lawmakers questioned the logic of investing public funds in renovating rented premises while simultaneously paying millions in annual lease charges.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria Hits Back at Gachagua Over Criticism of Africa Forward Summit 2026

Kuria said Gachagua’s remarks on the continental summit reflected a lack of national interest

2 hours ago

Kenya

DCI Links Armed Gang to Murder of Nakuru Reverend Julius Ndumia in Brutal Church Attack

The attackers also injured the church watchman, who was rushed to hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Police to Deploy Body Cameras, Digital OBs, CCTV in Major 2027 Election Security Overhaul

The IC4 framework will introduce digital Occurrence Books (OBs), body-worn cameras for officers, automated traffic fine systems and expanded CCTV surveillance.

4 hours ago

World

DCI Arrests Two Suspects Over Forged Land Deals in Mlolongo and Nairobi’s Westlands

The probe was launched after the registered owners of the property reported that the land had been irregularly transferred to another individual through suspected...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Africa Forward Summit 2026 Declaration Prioritizes Agriculture and Health Systems

The declaration, adopted during the summit held in Nairobi, builds on a renewed Africa-France partnership framework focused on innovation, industrialization, climate resilience, and inclusive...

5 hours ago