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NPS disclosed that the discussions focused on deepening the decade-long partnership between Kenya and Rwanda and exploring new joint initiatives to address modern security threats/NPS

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IG Kanja, Rwanda police chief discuss cross-border security cooperation in Nairobi

The meeting brought together senior security officials from both countries to discuss evolving security challenges and the future of regional law-enforcement cooperation, particularly in tackling cross-border crime

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 –The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, hosted his Rwandan counterpart in Nairobi on Monday for talks focused on emerging regional security threats and strengthening cross-border policing cooperation.

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The National Police Service said on Tuesday that the discussions were held when IG Kanja hosted a high-level dinner at the Safari Park Hotel in honour of visiting Felix Namuhoranye, head of the Rwanda National Police.

The meeting brought together senior security officials from both countries to discuss evolving security challenges and the future of regional law-enforcement cooperation, particularly in tackling cross-border crime.

“The event served as a platform for top-tier security officials from both nations to deliberate on evolving security threats and the future of cross-border policing,” NPS said Tuesday.

NPS disclosed that the discussions focused on deepening the decade-long partnership between Kenya and Rwanda and exploring new joint initiatives to address modern security threats.

Speaking during the event, Kanja stressed the importance of collaboration through regional and international policing bodies, including the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization, AFRIPOL, INTERPOL, and the Regional Centre on Small Arms, to strengthen joint responses to organised crime.

Kanja also thanked Rwanda for supporting Kenya’s candidate during the election of Africa’s delegate to the INTERPOL Executive Committee at the organisation’s 93rd General Assembly held in Morocco.

Namuhoranye praised the strong ties between the two police services and thanked his Kenyan host for the reception, describing the cooperation between the two forces as reflecting a spirit of “bilateral brotherhood”.

Senior Kenyan officers attending the event included Mohamed Amin, along with other senior officials from the National Police Service.

Rwanda’s delegation included Commissioner of Cooperation and Protocol Khalid Kabasha and Chief Superintendent of Police Godwin Shema.

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