IEBC Seeks Sh887.9mn Supplementary Budget for By-Elections and Operations

NAIROBI, March 11- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has requested an additional Sh887.9 million in the Supplementary I Estimates for the 2025/2026 financial year.

The funds are set to cover a range of operational and administrative expenses, including by-elections, voter mobilisation activities and institutional upgrades.

Documents submitted to Parliament show that while part of the allocation will facilitate a leadership transition at the electoral body, the majority of the funds are earmarked for election management and operational support.

According to the commission, a net increment of Sh7.29 million under Personnel Emoluments has been proposed to cater for the exit package of the former chief executive officer Marjan Hussein.

Hussein resigned, revealing that he had mutually agreed with the Commission to proceed on a structured transition from office.

Hussein, who joined the Commission in 2015, initially served as Deputy Commission Secretary before rising through the ranks to become Chief Executive Officer.

The amount will cover salary dues and gratuity related to his departure.

However, the bulk of the requested funding is directed toward election-related operations.

IEBC has allocated Sh392.06 million to cover the cost of 12 completed by-elections and two upcoming ward contests which has become a growing financial burden of conducting mid-term polls to fill vacant elective positions.

Last year,the Commission cleared 181 candidates to contest in 24 different electoral areas, with the main polling day held on November 27, 2025.

This large-scale electoral exercise was followed by another set of by-elections held more recently on February 26, 2026. These February polls were conducted to fill vacancies for the Member of the National Assembly for Isiolo South Constituency, as well as County Assembly Ward (MCA) seats in Muminji, Evurore, and West Kabras. In total, these two cycles covered 12 major elective positions, with two additional ward contests currently in the pipeline

Another Sh298.6 million has been proposed for operations and maintenance, including the purchase of vehicles valued at Sh168 million, acquisition of office furniture worth Sh10 million, and Sh120 million for office renovations.

The commission has also proposed Sh190 million for pre-election activities aimed at strengthening preparedness ahead of future polls. The allocation includes Sh100 million for media campaigns, Sh50 million for stakeholder engagement, and Sh40 million to establish a media hub and election situation room.

IEBC said the additional resources are intended to strengthen what it describes as its key result areas of institutional resilience and managing elections.

The request comes as the commission continues to grapple with pending bills amounting to Sh4.98 billion, which are not covered under the current supplementary budget proposal.