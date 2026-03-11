Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ballot Boxes used in the August 9, 2022 election in Kenya. /COURTESY

Top stories

IEBC Seeks Sh887.9mn Supplementary Budget for By-Elections and Operations

According to the commission, a net increment of Sh7.29 million under Personnel Emoluments has been proposed to cater for the exit package of the former chief executive officer Marjan Hussein.

Published

NAIROBI, March 11- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has requested an additional Sh887.9 million in the Supplementary I Estimates for the 2025/2026 financial year.

The funds are set to cover a range of operational and administrative expenses, including by-elections, voter mobilisation activities and institutional upgrades.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Documents submitted to Parliament show that while part of the allocation will facilitate a leadership transition at the electoral body, the majority of the funds are earmarked for election management and operational support.

According to the commission, a net increment of Sh7.29 million under Personnel Emoluments has been proposed to cater for the exit package of the former chief executive officer Marjan Hussein.

Hussein resigned, revealing that he had mutually agreed with the Commission to proceed on a structured transition from office.

Hussein, who joined the Commission in 2015, initially served as Deputy Commission Secretary before rising through the ranks to become Chief Executive Officer.

The amount will cover salary dues and gratuity related to his departure.

However, the bulk of the requested funding is directed toward election-related operations.

IEBC has allocated Sh392.06 million to cover the cost of 12 completed by-elections and two upcoming ward contests which has become a growing financial burden of conducting mid-term polls to fill vacant elective positions.

Last year,the Commission cleared 181 candidates to contest in 24 different electoral areas, with the main polling day held on November 27, 2025.

This large-scale electoral exercise was followed by another set of by-elections held more recently on February 26, 2026. These February polls were conducted to fill vacancies for the Member of the National Assembly for Isiolo South Constituency, as well as County Assembly Ward (MCA) seats in Muminji, Evurore, and West Kabras. In total, these two cycles covered 12 major elective positions, with two additional ward contests currently in the pipeline

Another Sh298.6 million has been proposed for operations and maintenance, including the purchase of vehicles valued at Sh168 million, acquisition of office furniture worth Sh10 million, and Sh120 million for office renovations.

The commission has also proposed Sh190 million for pre-election activities aimed at strengthening preparedness ahead of future polls. The allocation includes Sh100 million for media campaigns, Sh50 million for stakeholder engagement, and Sh40 million to establish a media hub and election situation room.

IEBC said the additional resources are intended to strengthen what it describes as its key result areas of institutional resilience and managing elections.

The request comes as the commission continues to grapple with pending bills amounting to Sh4.98 billion, which are not covered under the current supplementary budget proposal.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

IEBC Seeks Sh59.38mn for Emurua Dikirr By-Election Following Johanna Ngeno’s Death

The seat felt vacant following the untimely demise of Johanna Ngeno who perished following a helicopter crash in Mosop on February 28.

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi accuses Ruto of trying to take over Nairobi Hospital

Muturi warns that Nairobi Hospital directors face threats and coercion in a bid by the government to control the private institution.

26 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Koskei warns principals to stop illegal school fees immediately

Govt has put school principals on notice after reports that some institutions are still charging illegal fees disguised as uniforms and activity costs.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Safari Rally traffic alert: KeNHA reveals routes to beat Naivasha jam

Thousands of rally fans are heading to Naivasha, and KeNHA is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic during the Safari Rally weekend.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Chinese martial arts take root among Kenyan youths

Kenyn Boro, a 16-year-old girl, has earned the nickname “the Master” for her command of wushu, or Chinese martial arts, at her secondary school...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sugar Act stuck in court as Senators petition CJ Koome for action

Sugar reforms face delays after multiple court petitions stalled the implementation of the Sugar Act, forcing Senators to seek urgent intervention from the Chief...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja Praises LiquorPay System as Nairobi Issues 1,000 More Liquor Licences in February

Sakaja said the new digital platform is already showing results barely a month after its launch.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LBDA declares Kisumu Fairways Hotel ‘chronic defaulter’ amid rent dispute with Irungu Nyakera

The Lake Basin Development Authority has labeled Kisumu’s Fairways Hotel a “chronic defaulter” over Sh 25.9mn in rent arrears, declaring its occupation unlawful.

3 hours ago