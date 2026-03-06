Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

While Meloni has so far supported EU sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, Hungary's Viktor Orban is opposed

DIPLOMACY

Hungary to expel Ukrainian bank workers in row with Kyiv

“This year alone, more than $900m, €420m and 146 kg of gold bars were transported through the territory of Hungary to Ukraine,” the national tax and customs administration said in a statement on Friday.

Published

BUDAPEST, Mar 6 – Hungary says it is expelling seven Ukrainian bank workers arrested on Thursday while transporting $80m (£60m) worth of cash and 9kg of gold in cash-transport vehicles to Ukraine.

After Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha accused Budapest of taking the group hostage and stealing money, Hungary’s tax authority said they had been detained on suspicion of money laundering.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ukraine’s state savings bank, Oschadbank, said they had been part of a regular transport between Austria and Ukraine and were “unjustifiably detained”.

Hungary’s tax authority said it was conducting criminal proceedings and added that the transport was being overseen by a former general of Ukraine’s intelligence service.

“This year alone, more than $900m, €420m and 146 kg of gold bars were transported through the territory of Hungary to Ukraine,” the national tax and customs administration said in a statement on Friday.

It is not yet clear what has happened to the enormous sums of cash and the gold seized on Thursday, but Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said “they’ve stolen the money”.

Relations between Ukraine and Hungary have deteriorated during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and have descended into a war of words over a halt to Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline in Ukraine.

The arrest of the bank workers comes deep in Hungary’s election campaign, with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán trailing in opinion polls with little more than a month before the vote.

Hungarian reports described how black-clad officials from Hungary’s TEK counter-terrorism centre raided the Ukrainian-registered vehicles on Thursday and then their convoy headed to Budapest.

Sybiha accused Orbán of dragging Ukraine into its “domestic politics and electoral campaign”, adding that Kyiv would not tolerate “this state banditism”.

His opposite number in Budapest, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, asked why such enormous sums were being moved in cash: “If this is truly a transaction between banks, why was it not carried out by transfer?”

Orbán made no mention of the seven bank workers in his regular radio appearance on Friday, although he did say “transit shipments” important to Ukraine would be halted until a row over Russian oil supplies was sorted out.

Orbán, seen as Russia’s closest ally in the EU, has accused Ukraine of deliberately halting Russian oil through the pipeline.

Kyiv says the pipeline was damaged in a Russian air strike in January, but Orban says satellite images indicate there is no reason why the pipeline should not be working and has threatened to “force the Ukrainians to restart deliveries”.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

UoN launches Africa Centre for the Study of Russia to deepen Africa–Russia ties

University of Nairobi launches Africa Centre for the Study of Russia to strengthen academic research, diplomacy, and cultural ties between Africa and the Russian...

February 26, 2026

CHINA DAILY

China, US set for sixth round of trade talks after Supreme Court tariff uling

China and the United States are preparing for a sixth round of trade talks as negotiators address tariffs, rare earth exports and economic cooperation...

February 26, 2026

CHINA DAILY

Xi, Merz pledge stronger China-Germany strategic partnership amid global turbulence

President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirm commitment to strengthening China-Germany ties, boosting innovation, trade cooperation, multilateralism, and China-EU relations during Merz’s...

February 26, 2026

Top stories

Russian Embassy Nairobi: Kenyans free to join Russian Army

The Russian Embassy in Nairobi says Kenyans can voluntarily enlist in the Russian Armed Forces but denies any role in recruitment. Kenya’s NIS–DCI report...

February 19, 2026

DIPLOMACY

Russian Embassy denies recruiting Kenyans for Ukraine war amid NIS findings

The Russian Embassy in Nairobi denies allegations of recruiting Kenyans to fight in Ukraine, calling reports “misleading propaganda".

February 19, 2026

The Diplomatic Space

Japan says it seized Chinese vessel amid tensions with Beijing

Authorities and Japanese media have described the seized vessel as a "tiger net fishing boat" with a high capacity.

February 13, 2026

Headlines

Bangladesh votes in first election since Gen Z protests ousted former PM Sheikh Hasina

People are voting for a new government and also taking part in a referendum to change the constitution.

February 12, 2026

Top stories

UK PM asks Sir Jim Ratcliffe to apologise for saying UK ‘colonised by immigrants’

A spokesperson for No 10 also called on the businessman to apologise, saying the comments "play into the hands of those who want to...

February 12, 2026