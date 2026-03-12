Connect with us

Kenya

High Court Directs Moi High School Kabarak to Readmit Student Expelled Over Vape Allegations

The ruling comes after a legal challenge questioning the fairness of the student’s expulsion.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya – The High Court has ordered Moi High School Kabarak to immediately readmit a Form Four student who was expelled over alleged possession of a vape (electronic cigarette).

Justice John Chigiti issued the orders Thursday, directing the school to allow the student, identified as M.L.A., back into the institution without any conditions by 5 p.m.

The court also instructed the applicant to file a supplementary affidavit by 5 p.m. on March 12, 2026, while submissions from both parties must address a Notice of Preliminary Objection raised in the case.

The matter is scheduled for mention on March 18, 2026, when the court will review compliance with its orders and reserve judgment on the dispute.

