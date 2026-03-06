Connect with us

Gachagua accused unnamed political rivals of persecuting Ng’eno throughout his life/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua skips Johanna Ng’eno funeral, blasts ‘tormentors shedding crocodile tears’

Rigathi Gachagua will not attend the funeral of Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno, accusing political rivals of tormenting him in life while pretending to mourn him in death following the Mosop helicopter crash.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced he will not attend the funeral of the late Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno, citing political hypocrisy and accusing those he describes as Ng’eno’s tormentors of “shedding crocodile tears.”

In a pointed tribute released ahead of the burial, Gachagua accused unnamed political rivals of persecuting Ng’eno throughout his life, only to now pretend to mourn him following his tragic death in a helicopter crash in Chepkiep, Mosop Constituency, Nandi County.

“Your tormentors who hunted you like an antelope are now shamelessly shedding crocodile tears,” Gachagua said on Friday.

“They persecuted you in life and now pretend to love you in death. I will not sit with them as they feign sorrow.”

Ng’eno died alongside five others on Saturday after the Eurocopter AS350 helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB, crashed shortly after departing Tabolwa airstrip.

The day had seen the MP travel across Narok, Trans Nzoia, and Uasin Gishu counties, engaging in community activities including rescue operations for flood victims.

‘Your tormentors are shedding crocodile tears’: Gachagua’s fiery tribute to Ng’eno

Among the victims were Ng’eno, retired Colonel George Were who piloted the aircraft, forest ranger Amos Kimwetich Rotich, the MP’s cameraman Nicholas Kosgei, teacher Robert Kipkoech Keter, and Narok County protocol officer Wycliffe Kiprotich Rono.

Crash probe

A postmortem conducted by government pathologist Johansen Oduor confirmed all six died from multiple traumatic injuries and severe burns sustained in the crash, clearing the way for burial arrangements as investigations by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID) continue.

The AAID is working under international aviation standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization, and a preliminary report is expected within 30 days.

But Gachagua’s tribute focused less on the crash and more on the political battles Ng’eno endured, portraying him as a fearless advocate for the Kipsigis community.

“He taught me to be unashamed of defending the interests of one’s community. Who doesn’t have an origin?” Gachagua said.

“He remained unbowed in standing for his people despite isolation and humiliation.”

Gachagua recalled instances when Ng’eno was physically denied access to State House Nairobi by powerful figures and when attempts were made to block him from becoming chairman of the National Assembly’s Housing Committee.

The former deputy president said he personally intervened on several occasions to shield Ng’eno from further humiliation.

Ng’eno leaves behind a young family and supporters across Emurua Dikirr and the wider Kipsigis community.

Gachagua urged them to remain strong despite the loss of what he called a political kingpin.

