Fred Matiang’i gets global spotlight with Chatham House invitation

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i is set to address the global policy institute Chatham House in London on Thursday, in a move seen as a major step in positioning himself ahead of Kenya’s 2027 presidential election.

The roundtable discussion will focus on “Kenya’s politics, protests and the role of formal opposition ahead of 2027.”

Unlike many sessions at the London-based think tank that follow the well-known Chatham House Rule where comments cannot be publicly attributed, the meeting will be on the record, meaning the former Interior Cabinet Secretary’s remarks can be reported publicly.

The session will be chaired by Fergus Kell, a research fellow in the Africa Programme at Chatham House who focuses on the political economy of East Africa.

Being invited to speak at Chatham House is widely viewed as an important moment for political leaders seeking global recognition.

The institute, formally known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is one of the world’s most respected policy think tanks and regularly hosts global leaders, policymakers, and influential scholars.

– Kenyan leaders who have previously spoken at Chatham House –

Several prominent Kenyan leaders have previously addressed the institute, including President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and opposition leader the late Raila Odinga.

Ruto spoke at Chatham House in 2019 while serving as Deputy President and again in 2022 ahead of the presidential election.

Kenyatta delivered a lecture there in 2018 focusing on inclusive growth and regional peace.

The institute has also hosted other Kenyan leaders including Anne Waiguru and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Matiang’i’s appearance comes as he intensifies preparations for the 2027 presidential race.

The former powerful Cabinet Secretary served in several key ministries during the administration of Uhuru Kenyatta between 2013 and 2022, including ICT, Education and Interior.

At one point, he was also appointed chairperson of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee, a role that made him one of the most influential figures in government at the time.

Recently, the Jubilee Party confirmed it plans to support Matiang’i as its presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

To strengthen his international profile, the former CS has also hired the Canadian lobbying firm Dickens and Madson to engage governments and global institutions in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and other regions.

Matiang’i also stepped down from his role at the World Bank to focus on his political ambitions.

Matiang’i’s political return has coincided with efforts by opposition leaders to form a united coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

He has recently held meetings with several key figures including Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa and former UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also been involved in discussions aimed at building a broader opposition alliance.

The coalition has indicated it will announce its presidential candidate in April 2026, months ahead of the next general election.