Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fred Matiang’i Chatham House address to focus on “Kenya’s politics, protests and the role of formal opposition ahead of 2027.”

Kenya

Fred Matiang’i gets global spotlight with Chatham House invitation

Fred Matiang’i’s address at Chatham House places him on the global stage as political momentum builds ahead of Kenya’s 2027 presidential election.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i is set to address the global policy institute Chatham House in London on Thursday, in a move seen as a major step in positioning himself ahead of Kenya’s 2027 presidential election.

The roundtable discussion will focus on “Kenya’s politics, protests and the role of formal opposition ahead of 2027.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Unlike many sessions at the London-based think tank that follow the well-known Chatham House Rule where comments cannot be publicly attributed, the meeting will be on the record, meaning the former Interior Cabinet Secretary’s remarks can be reported publicly.

The session will be chaired by Fergus Kell, a research fellow in the Africa Programme at Chatham House who focuses on the political economy of East Africa.

Being invited to speak at Chatham House is widely viewed as an important moment for political leaders seeking global recognition.

The institute, formally known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is one of the world’s most respected policy think tanks and regularly hosts global leaders, policymakers, and influential scholars.

– Kenyan leaders who have previously spoken at Chatham House –

Several prominent Kenyan leaders have previously addressed the institute, including President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and opposition leader the late Raila Odinga.

Ruto spoke at Chatham House in 2019 while serving as Deputy President and again in 2022 ahead of the presidential election.

Kenyatta delivered a lecture there in 2018 focusing on inclusive growth and regional peace.

The institute has also hosted other Kenyan leaders including Anne Waiguru and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Matiang’i’s appearance comes as he intensifies preparations for the 2027 presidential race.

The former powerful Cabinet Secretary served in several key ministries during the administration of Uhuru Kenyatta between 2013 and 2022, including ICT, Education and Interior.

At one point, he was also appointed chairperson of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee, a role that made him one of the most influential figures in government at the time.

Recently, the Jubilee Party confirmed it plans to support Matiang’i as its presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

To strengthen his international profile, the former CS has also hired the Canadian lobbying firm Dickens and Madson to engage governments and global institutions in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and other regions.

Matiang’i also stepped down from his role at the World Bank to focus on his political ambitions.

Matiang’i’s political return has coincided with efforts by opposition leaders to form a united coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

He has recently held meetings with several key figures including Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa and former UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also been involved in discussions aimed at building a broader opposition alliance.

The coalition has indicated it will announce its presidential candidate in April 2026, months ahead of the next general election.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Sleepy Kibra MP Orero dozes off during budget debate

An awkward moment unfolded in the National Assembly after Kibra MP Peter Orero was captured repeatedly dozing off.

57 minutes ago

Capital Health

Health Committee to consider petition on management of haemophilia and bleeding disorders

Only about 1,265 out of 4,500 patients have been formally identified. This gap, the petitioner argues, highlights the need for nationwide screening programmes, early...

59 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC seeks constitutional amendments to bar impeached leaders from 2027 ballot

EACC proposes constitutional amendments to tighten integrity rules and bar convicted individuals from contesting election.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Hundreds gather in Emurua Dikirr to honour late MP Johana Ng’eno and five community members

Local leaders said the constituency had lost a leader who consistently fought for the welfare of his people, adding that Ngeno had personally supported...

2 hours ago
576 applicants for one job in Kenya 576 applicants for one job in Kenya

JOBS

576 youth apply for one job that requires facing teargas

Out of the 576 applications received, 533 were from male applicants while 43 were from women.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Milimani Court upholds preservation orders on Parklands public land

Milimani Environment and Land Court upholds EACC preservation orders barring developers from transacting disputed Parklands public land.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kindiki Forgives Gachagua, Mt Kenya Critics for the Sake of Unity and Development

"We are not pushovers. If someone brings arrogance and a barrage of insults here, we will face them man to man, head-on," Kindiki stated.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Tubi Mohammed sworn-in as new Isiolo South legislator

United Democratic Alliance flag-bearer garnered 7,352 votes against his sister Bina Tubi vying on the Jubilee Party, who finished a distant second with 634...

5 hours ago