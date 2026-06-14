KETRACO energises Sh8.4bn Isinya–Konza power line to boost Konza Technopolis supply

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) has energised the 400kV Isinya–Konza Transmission Line and the 400/132/66kV Konza Substation, marking a major milestone in Kenya’s efforts to strengthen national grid reliability and secure stable power supply for Konza Technopolis.

The Sh8.4 billion project, jointly financed by the Export-Import Bank of China and the Government of Kenya, is designed to expand transmission capacity, improve grid stability, and meet rising electricity demand in the lower eastern region.

KETRACO said the commissioning of the infrastructure marks a key step in reinforcing the national transmission network while ensuring sufficient power supply for the expansion of Konza Technopolis and surrounding industrial, commercial and residential developments.

The project consists of a 48-kilometre 400kV double-circuit transmission line, two 350MVA 400/132kV transformers, and two 75MVA 132/66kV transformers.

According to KETRACO Acting Managing Director Eng. Kipkemoi Kibias, the project is a strategic investment in Kenya’s long-term plan to build a resilient and modern electricity transmission system capable of supporting economic transformation.

“The successful energisation of the Isinya–Konza Transmission Line and Konza Substation strengthens the reliability of the national grid and guarantees quality power supply to Konza Technopolis and surrounding areas,” Kibias said.

He added that the project will play a key role in supporting industrialisation, attracting investment, and advancing Kenya’s Vision 2030 development agenda.

Kibias noted that the new infrastructure will improve electricity evacuation and distribution across Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni counties, while enhancing grid resilience through improved interconnectivity and alternative power routing.

The project is expected to significantly boost transmission capacity and expand access to stable electricity in the region, supporting growing demand from households, businesses and industries.

KETRACO said the infrastructure will also reduce network congestion, improve power quality, and enhance overall reliability of supply across the national grid.

A key highlight of the project is its role in delivering reliable green energy to Konza Technopolis, which is expected to benefit from Kenya’s diversified renewable energy mix.

The smart city will draw power from major renewable sources including the Kipeto Wind Power Project, Olkaria geothermal plants, and the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project.

Electricity will be transmitted through the national grid via the Suswa and Isinya 400kV substations, while Konza will also benefit from hydroelectric imports from Ethiopia through regional interconnections.

KETRACO said the diversified energy mix will provide a stable, sustainable and reliable power supply to support the development of Kenya’s flagship technology and innovation hub.

The project was implemented by China Aerospace Construction Group Company Limited (CACGC).

“KETRACO remains committed to developing and maintaining a robust transmission system that supports economic growth, regional integration and universal access to reliable electricity,” Kibias said.

The commissioning of the transmission line is expected to accelerate investment into Konza Technopolis while strengthening Kenya’s ambition to position itself as a regional technology, innovation and industrial hub powered by reliable and increasingly renewable energy.