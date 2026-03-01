Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi commemorates 130th Victory of Adwa with Kenyan officials and UN dignitaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1 – The Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi on Saturday celebrated the 130th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa under the theme “Glorious Past, Radiant Horizon.”

The event brought together senior Kenyan government officials, United Nations representatives, members of the diplomatic corps, defence attachés, and the Ethiopian diaspora, commemorating one of Africa’s most defining historical moments.

The Victory of Adwa, fought in 1896, marked Ethiopia’s decisive defeat of the invading Italian army under the leadership of Emperor Menelik II and Empress Taytu Betul, safeguarding Ethiopia’s sovereignty during the Scramble for Africa.

This triumph made Ethiopia the only African nation to successfully resist European colonisation at the time, becoming a lasting symbol of African resilience and unity.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, attended as the guest of honour.

He described Adwa as “a defining moment not only in the history of Ethiopia but in Africa and the world as well,” and conveyed congratulations on behalf of President William Ruto, the Government, and the people of Kenya to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the people of Ethiopia.

Mudavadi highlighted that the anniversary coincides with renewed global uncertainty, citing escalating tensions in the Middle East.

He warned that prolonged instability could disrupt supply chains, fuel inflationary pressures, and heighten insecurity, urging restraint and diplomatic engagement.

He also called on African nations to strengthen resilience against global shocks by accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), stating:

“What inspired Adwa should inspire the African continent to build resilience by enhancing intra-African trade and strengthening partnerships.”

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya, General Bacha Debele, described the Victory of Adwa as not only a military success but also a declaration against colonial oppression, a beacon of hope for oppressed peoples worldwide, and a cornerstone of Pan-Africanism.

He also highlighted Ethiopia’s so-called “Second Adwa” — the completion and inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, symbolising national sovereignty, self-determination, and the country’s right to utilise the Nile’s resources for development.

The ceremony featured a cultural segment, “KIN–Ethiopia,” showcasing traditional music, dance, and attire, adding vibrancy to the historic commemoration.

Among those attending were Zainab Hawa Bangura, Director-General of the UN Office at Nairobi; Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme; and Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme.