2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Wetang’ula Urges Leaders to Embrace Unity, Reject Divisive Rhetoric

“Even as we enter the 2027 period, every politician is urged to remember we have a Nation to preserve. Politics should not make us divide Kenyans on the basis of tribes, religion, or any other basis that can endanger the unity and peace of our country,” Wetang’ula stressed.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on political leaders across the country to prioritize national unity and shun divisive rhetoric that threatens social cohesion.

Speaking in Machakos during the burial service Parliamentary Service Commissioner Johnstone Muthama’s son, Wetemphasized the need for leaders to focus on fostering peace and development.

He urged elected and aspiring politicians to exercise restraint, particularly as political temperatures begin to rise in various parts of the country.

“Whether they are on this side or that side, at one time they have been together. They just keep on crossing the line and joining each other.”

The Speaker further underscored the importance of constructive dialogue, saying leaders should resolve disagreements through lawful and peaceful means rather than through confrontational public exchanges.

Clergy, pray for our country; continue to pray that those with foul language decrease, and those with sharp tongues speaking words to divide citizens reduce. Let everyone promote matters of love and bringing people together. This will happen if you pray because God listens,” Wetang’ula noted.

