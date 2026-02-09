Global women’s alliance denounces Museveni’s targeted assault on Ugandan women

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 — Women’s rights advocates across Africa and the world have condemned Uganda’s security forces for systematic sexual violence and political repression targeting women following the January 2026 elections.

The Pan-African Progressive Leaders Solidarity Network on Sunday denounced the atrocities as “a stain on the conscience of the African continent and a direct assault on the universal principles of human dignity.”

“These are not isolated incidents, but a systematic campaign of terror,” the alliance stated, highlighting attacks that violate private spaces, bodily autonomy, and basic human dignity.

The coalition detailed the brutal assault on Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, wife of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, noting that “four military men perpetrated a heinous act of sexual violence by ripping off Barbara’s clothing, leaving her exposed to over 50 jeering men.”

Barbara had previously been placed under illegal house arrest and denied access to family, media, and essential medical care.

Other victims include Dr. Zahara Nampewo, who “was interrogated in her nightwear and denied the dignity of dressing herself,” and Doreen Kaija, who “was abducted in her most vulnerable state—assaulted while naked in her shower and bundled into a vehicle.”

The alliance also cited systemic abuse in detention, noting that women like Sauda Madada and Olivia Lutaaya were “targeted for abuse and torture both during the process of arrest and while in detention.”

Contempt

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s public denigration of women, including derogatory online references, was condemned as “providing a greenlight for forces under his command to treat women with similar contempt, brutality, and violence.”

The coalition further highlighted enforced disappearances.

“Dr. Lina Zedriga and Jolly Jackline Tukamushaba were abducted by joint security forces in mid-January 2026—yet the state continued to feign ignorance of their whereabouts,” it noted.

The letter called on global and continental bodies to act.

“To the African Union, the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the United Nations, and the East African Community: your silence will be seen as complicity.”

It directly appealed to President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni, urging that “your silence in the face of the UPDF’s crimes under your son’s command… is deafening. We urge you to find your voice.”

The coalition addressed Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, warning that “by subjecting women to sexual violence, you by extension violate your daughter’s, your wife’s, and the dignity of all women.”

The alliance committed to stamd in solidarity with Ugandans facing persecution vowing sustained efforts to demand accountability.

“To our sisters in Uganda: you do not walk alone. Your pain is felt in the streets of Nairobi, the halls of Addis Ababa, and the hearts of women worldwide.”

The statement was signed by prominent African women leaders including Kenya’s People’s Liberation Party Leader Martha Karua, Beatrice Kamau, Sophie Dola, form minister Beth Mugo, Senator Emeritus Zipporah Kittonny, Professor Julia Ojiambo, Professor Wanjiku Kabira, Muthoni Mburu, Professor Wangui Goro, Paula Christina Roque, Professor Kiriti Nganga, Daisy Amdany, Muthoni Kihara, Terry Kantai, and Asher Bashir.