Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Bobi Wine says Ugandan military now ‘fully occupying’ his house 

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine says soldiers are occupying his Magere residence, barring family access amid an escalating standoff following disputed January 15 elections.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has claimed that the military is fully occupying his residence, with armed personnel stationed inside, outside, and around the property, preventing his family from accessing it.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bobi Wine said soldiers forced their way into the home overnight, extending a presence that began with an alleged raid on January 23, which reportedly involved vandalism and seizure of personal items.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Last night, the military surrounding our home in Magere once again forced themselves into the house. They’re now fully occupying our entire home – inside, outside, and around it,” Bobi Wine said.

“Neither have we been able to take stock of what items and documents the armed men seized from the house, since none of our family members has ever been allowed to access it since the attack happened.”

The claims follow heightened political tension in Uganda after the January 15 presidential election, which Bobi Wine insists was marred by widespread fraud and intimidation.

The Electoral Commission declared President Yoweri Museveni the winner with 71.65 per cent of the vote, extending his nearly four-decade rule. Bobi Wine placed second with 24.72 per cent, rejecting the outcome.

Addressing the military, Bobi Wine issued a defiant challenge to Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, claiming he is shielded by ordinary citizens:

“A rebel without a gun, hiding in plain sight, and yet you can’t find me because I’m concealed by the people. Catch me if you can!”

Bobi Wine’s whereabouts remain publicly unknown. On January 27, he alleged that security operatives intensified efforts to track him, including aerial surveillance and inquiries at locations such as Busabala, but said he would reappear “at an appropriate time.”

The standoff has also raised diplomatic concerns. Gen. Muhoozi previously claimed Uganda would suspend military cooperation with the United States, alleging Bobi Wine had “kidnapped himself” with US support. He later deleted the posts and apologized:

“I want to apologise to our great friends, the United States, for my earlier tweets that I have now deleted. I was being fed with wrong information,” he said.

Military cooperation with Washington, including joint operations in Somalia, will continue, Gen. Muhoozi confirmed, crediting Uganda’s Ambassador to the UN, Adonia Ayebare, for helping defuse tensions.

Bobi Wine has previously accused security forces of raiding his Magere home, cutting electricity, disabling surveillance cameras, and deploying helicopters, leaving his family confined.

In recent weeks, Gen. Muhoozi has drawn criticism for inflammatory social media posts threatening opposition members, including claims that security forces killed 22 alleged opposition “terrorists” and issuing a 48-hour ultimatum for Bobi Wine to surrender.

Human rights groups and opposition figures say the ongoing military presence at Bobi Wine’s home highlights a broader crackdown on dissent after the election, a charge the government has repeatedly denied.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Muhoozi threatened to castrate opposition leader and claimed descent from Jesus

Kainerugaba, the son of the country's long-time leader Yoweri Museveni, has posted on social platform X about the killing of opposition supporters during this...

3 days ago

Africa

‘Catch me if you can!’: Bobi Wine taunts Muhoozi amid security clampdown

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine taunts Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, saying security forces cannot apprehend him as ordinary citizens shield him.

4 days ago

Africa

Museveni’s son withdraws posts claiming termination of cooperation with the US

Uganda’s army chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, apologizes for controversial tweets claiming US backing of opposition leader Bobi Wine, reaffirming military cooperation between Uganda and the...

4 days ago

Africa

Uganda’s military chief denies army assaulted Bobi Wine’s wife

Wine, who is in hiding, alleged on Saturday that his wife was held at gunpoint by military officers who assaulted her, taking away documents...

January 26, 2026

Africa

Museveni outlines 5-year agenda amid deadly crackdown on opposition

President Yoweri Museveni sets priorities for his new term in Uganda, pledging peace, unity, and economic growth, amid post-election tensions and opposition protests.

January 26, 2026

Africa

Exiled Ugandan Supreme Court judge protests escalating post-poll crackdown

Exiled Justice Esther Kisaakye protests Uganda’s violent post-election crackdown as army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba orders Bobi Wine captured “dead or alive.”

January 26, 2026

Africa

Museveni’s son threatens to kill opposition leader in escalating post-election rhetoric

Uganda army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba has threatened to kill opposition leader Bobi Wine after Museveni’s disputed election victory amid a crackdown on opposition supporters.

January 20, 2026

Africa

AUC Chair Ali Youssouf backs Uganda vote as opposition cries foul

The African Union has commended Uganda’s election and congratulated President Yoweri Museveni on his re-election, even as the opposition rejects the results.

January 18, 2026