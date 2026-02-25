Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

US President Donald Trump.

World

Trump delivers record-long State of the Union, touts economy and warns Iran

Published

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb 24 — US President Donald Trump delivered the longest State of the Union address in history on Tuesday, using the marathon speech to defend his economic record and outline his administration’s priorities ahead of the midterm elections.

The address, delivered to a joint session of Congress, lasted about one hour and 48 minutes, surpassing the previous record set by former President Bill Clinton in 2000.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trump repeatedly pushed his economic agenda, declaring he had overseen a “turnaround for the ages” during his first year back in office. He argued that the US economy is “roaring like never before,” despite growing concerns among voters over the cost of living.

On foreign policy, the president struck a cautious tone on Iran, saying he preferred to resolve tensions through diplomacy but warning against any pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The speech was marked by sharp exchanges with Democrats in the chamber, reflecting deep political divisions. However, Trump avoided directly criticising the Supreme Court over its recent ruling on tariffs, even as he reiterated his support for the levies.

In the official Democratic response, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger criticised the address, saying the president had “offered no real solutions” to the country’s pressing challenges.

Trump’s address comes at a politically sensitive time, with opinion polls suggesting waning public support for parts of his second-term agenda ahead of crucial midterm elections later this year.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Trump pledges USD10 billion for Gaza at inaugural Board of Peace meeting

President Donald Trump launches the Board of Peace to oversee Gaza reconstruction, pledging $10 billion and expanding US-led global conflict resolution efforts.

6 days ago

Africa

Trump says Ethiopia to ‘give or sell’ GERD electricity to Egypt in mediation offer

Trump offers to mediate Nile dispute, suggesting Ethiopia could sell or give GERD electricity to Egypt and Sudan in a letter to President Sisi.

January 17, 2026

CHINA DAILY

Denmark dismisses claims of Chinese military, investments in Greenland amid US takeover threats

Denmark says there are no Chinese warships or major investments in Greenland, rejecting US claims as Washington renews pressure to take control of the...

January 16, 2026

CHINA DAILY

Trump’s Greenland ambitions spark European concerns over NATO and Arctic security

US President Donald Trump’s repeated calls to “own” Greenland have triggered criticism from European allies, raising concerns about NATO, Arctic security, and US-EU strategic...

January 12, 2026

CHINA DAILY

Trump says Maduro would be ‘smart’ to step down – China Daily

Firing back just hours later, Maduro said Trump would be "better off" if he focused on domestic problems rather than threatening Venezuela.

December 24, 2025

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Trump designates Illicit Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction in sweeping new order

“By designating illicit fentanyl as a WMD, President Trump is ensuring the full weight of the Federal government is focused, coordinated, and mobilized to...

December 17, 2025

Fifth Estate

DR. HESBON HANSEN: Why Kenya Must Approach the Kenya–US Health Data Framework With Both Confidence and Caution 

At the centre of these debates, whether viewed through a deontological or utilitarian lens, is a simple question: How does the strategic use of...

December 12, 2025

KENYA US RELATIONS

White House says fraud proceeds by Somali migrants invested in Kenya

The White House claims proceeds from a major fraud scheme involving Somali immigrants in the US were diverted to Kenya, while President Ruto heads...

December 3, 2025