Trump delivers record-long State of the Union, touts economy and warns Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb 24 — US President Donald Trump delivered the longest State of the Union address in history on Tuesday, using the marathon speech to defend his economic record and outline his administration’s priorities ahead of the midterm elections.

The address, delivered to a joint session of Congress, lasted about one hour and 48 minutes, surpassing the previous record set by former President Bill Clinton in 2000.

Trump repeatedly pushed his economic agenda, declaring he had overseen a “turnaround for the ages” during his first year back in office. He argued that the US economy is “roaring like never before,” despite growing concerns among voters over the cost of living.

On foreign policy, the president struck a cautious tone on Iran, saying he preferred to resolve tensions through diplomacy but warning against any pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The speech was marked by sharp exchanges with Democrats in the chamber, reflecting deep political divisions. However, Trump avoided directly criticising the Supreme Court over its recent ruling on tariffs, even as he reiterated his support for the levies.

In the official Democratic response, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger criticised the address, saying the president had “offered no real solutions” to the country’s pressing challenges.

Trump’s address comes at a politically sensitive time, with opinion polls suggesting waning public support for parts of his second-term agenda ahead of crucial midterm elections later this year.