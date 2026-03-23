Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

DPP Seeks to Withdraw Charges Against three Nairobi Hospital Directors

The DPP informed the court that the withdrawal is being sought under Section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code, pending further review of the case.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed an application to withdraw charges against three directors of Nairobi Hospital, who were accused of failing to submit financial statements to the Registrar of Companies.

Through prosecution counsel Nora Otieno, the DPP informed the court that the withdrawal is being sought under Section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code, pending further review of the case.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have requested a further review of the charges,” the prosecution told the court, explaining that the application is intended to allow the DPP to re-evaluate the matter.

The charges were brought against Barclay Mogere Onyambu, Magdalene Koki Muthoka, and John Nyiro Mwero, who were directors of Kenya Hospital Association Limited, the entity that runs Nairobi Hospital.

The trio faced allegations of failing to lodge the company’s financial statements for multiple years, in violation of the Companies Act.

All three were charged with failing to submit the 2024 financial statements by December 31, 2024 and Muthoka faced additional counts for allegedly not filing the 2023 and 2022

Senior Counsel James Orengo criticized the prosecution’s handling of the case, noting that lawyers had been present in court since morning without prior notice of the withdrawal.

He argued that while the DPP can withdraw charges, it should not be done under Section 87(a), and that the case should be terminated in a manner that prevents future prosecution on the same facts.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Charles Kajama also opposed the move, emphasizing the accused’s right to be formally produced before the court.

He argued that suspects waiting outside in the parking lot must have the opportunity to appear in court, and criticized the prosecution for withdrawing charges without sufficient explanation. Kajama urged that the suspects be released under Section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court is expected to give directions on the DPP’s application in the coming days.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Rarieda Residents, Family Condemn Tuju Mistreatment

The community, once represented in parliament by Tuju, has called on the government to accord him the respect due to a senior citizen and...

18 seconds ago

Kenya

Elders Endorse CA Board Member Okeng’o Nyambane for Nyaribari Chache MP Seat

They urged him to consider transitioning from his current government role into elective politics.

11 minutes ago

Kenya

President Ruto Urges Preservation of Agricultural Land, Launches Development Projects in Migori and Homa Bay

President Ruto emphasized that rural residents should embrace affordable housing to protect farmland for farming activities.

51 minutes ago

Kenya

Nairobi Dam Set for Major Rehabilitation to Safeguard Residents and Environment from Floods

During a site visit, Governor Johnson Sakaja highlighted the urgent need for immediate action.

1 hour ago

Kenya

DCI Claims Tuju Was at Karen Home During Disappearance

NAIROBI, Kenya mar 23 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin has accused former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju of deception saying he...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Tuju Arrested After Reporting to Police, Lawyers Say Due Process Ignored

Tuju had presented himself at a police station to record a statement regarding the incident when events took a chaotic turn.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Petitioner Seeks Action Against PSC Over ‘Illegal’ DPP Removal Process

The court also barred any related activities, including stakeholder consultations and validation forums, after certifying the matter as urgent.

3 hours ago

Kenya

How TikTok is helping parents understand CBC in Kenya

Moraa started making TikTok video back in 2020 during Covid 19 to help learners continue with education.

3 hours ago