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NACADA, Kisumu Police Seize Large Cannabis Haul in Upper Kandiang’a

NACADA officers from Nairobi, together with the Assistant Chief of Upper Kandiang’a and local police from Sondu Miriu Police Station, conducted a raid that led to the seizure of large rolls of dry plant material suspected to be cannabis.

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KISUMU, Kenya Mar 23 – A major drug bust has taken place in the Upper Kandiang’a area of Sondu Miriu, Nyakach-Kisumu County, following a coordinated operation by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

On Monday at approximately 12:30pm, NACADA officers from Nairobi, together with the Assistant Chief of Upper Kandiang’a and local police from Sondu Miriu Police Station, conducted a raid that led to the seizure of large rolls of dry plant material suspected to be cannabis. A 48-year-old male suspect was arrested on the spot.

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The suspect has been placed in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, facing charges of trafficking in narcotic drugs under Section 4(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) (Amendment) Act No. 4 of 2022.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr Anthony Omerikwa, praised the collaboration between the Authority, local administration, and law enforcement agencies, highlighting the critical role of community members in the operation’s success.

“This successful operation is a testament to what happens when the public takes ownership of the safety of their communities,” Dr. Omerikwa said. “Community members are the eyes and ears on the ground. Their willingness to volunteer information is invaluable. We commend the residents of Upper Kandiang’a and all Kenyans who speak up to keep our communities safe.”

Dr. Omerikwa reaffirmed NACADA’s commitment to working with stakeholders to disrupt drug trafficking networks and protect youth and families from the harms of substance abuse.

The Authority encouraged anyone with information on illegal drug activities to report to the nearest police station or contact NACADA through official channels.

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