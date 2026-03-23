Rarieda Residents, Family Condemn Tuju Mistreatment

SIAYA, Kenya Mar 23 – Family members and residents of Rarieda constituency have expressed deep concern over what they describe as the frustration and mistreatment facing former cabinet minister Raphael Tuju.

The community, once represented in parliament by Tuju, has called on the government to accord him the respect due to a senior citizen and to handle matters concerning him with dignity.

“If it is a matter of property, there are legal ways of settling debt, not frustration day by day,” said Joshua Odhiambo, a relative, referring to Tuju’s recent challenges with security agents following his resurfacing.

Family members, including Pauline Precious, praised Tuju’s contributions to local development, noting that many residents have benefited from his leadership.

“We love him as a community. Hon Tuju, wherever you are, we are praying for you. You are a son of the land that we cannot forget,” Precious said.

Tuju’s uncle, Peter Oyugi, made a heartfelt plea for his nephew’s safety:

“We must see him with our eyes so that we can be happy. We just pray that God will help him come back home.”

Community members, including John Indasoyo, appealed directly to President William Ruto to intervene and ensure that the matter is resolved lawfully.

The dispute, involving Dari Limited and East African Building Bank, they say, should be handled through proper legal channels.