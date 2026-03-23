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Elders Endorse CA Board Member Okeng’o Nyambane for Nyaribari Chache MP Seat

They urged him to consider transitioning from his current government role into elective politics.

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KISII, Kenya Mar 23 – Elders in Nyaribari Chache constituency have formally endorsed Communication Authority (CA) board member Okeng’o Nyambane to vie for the area’s parliamentary seat in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking in Kisii, community elders praised Okeng’o’s commitment to community development, including initiatives such as empowering the vulnerable, constructing homes for the homeless, and supporting youth programs.

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They urged him to consider transitioning from his current government role into elective politics.

“We have seen the projects he is doing for our people. He listens and understands the needs of our community, and we believe he is the right person to represent us in parliament,” said Ann Kwamboka, a community elder.

Okeng’o has been credited with leading development initiatives, improving service delivery, and promoting accountability in Kisii County.

Elders highlighted that his experience in government provides a strong foundation for policy implementation and resource allocation, which are critical in addressing long-standing challenges such as unemployment, poor infrastructure and limited access to social services.

“We are tired of empty promises and handouts. We want someone who understands systems and community priorities and can push for real change. Okeng’o has proven that he can deliver,” said Nelson Onchiri, a local elder.

The Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat is expected to attract stiff competition, with several aspirants already expressing interest ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Elders emphasized the need for transformative leadership that prioritizes sustainable development over short-term handouts.

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