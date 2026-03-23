Trump says US and Iran have held talks on ending war in Middle East as he postpones power plant strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Washington has opened talks with Iran aimed at ending the ongoing Middle East conflict, in a move that has prompted a temporary halt to planned American military strikes.

Speaking amid heightened tensions in the region, Trump said the discussions had been “very good and productive,” expressing optimism that they could lead to a “complete and total resolution” of hostilities. The talks—whose format has not been fully disclosed—mark the first known diplomatic engagement between the two sides since the conflict escalated.

The U.S. had been preparing to target Iranian power plants and key energy infrastructure, a move widely expected to trigger further escalation. However, Trump confirmed that he has ordered a five-day pause on the strikes to allow negotiations to continue.

The postponement is being viewed as a calculated step to test the seriousness of Tehran’s engagement, while maintaining pressure through the threat of military action should talks collapse.

The decision comes against the backdrop of intensifying confrontation involving the United States, Iran, and regional allies, including Israel. Recent weeks have seen exchanges of missile strikes, rising casualties, and growing fears of a wider regional war.

Iran had earlier warned it would retaliate against U.S. interests and allied infrastructure if its energy facilities were attacked, raising concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supply routes—especially around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

While Trump’s announcement has injected cautious optimism into the situation, analysts warn that the pause does not amount to a ceasefire. The outcome of the talks remains uncertain, and the window for diplomacy appears narrow.

Should negotiations fail, the U.S. is expected to proceed with its planned strikes, a scenario that could rapidly reignite tensions and push the region closer to a broader conflict.

For now, attention turns to whether this brief diplomatic opening can deliver a breakthrough—or merely delay an inevitable escalation.