Senate invites public input on Thika bid to be elevated to City status

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 — The Senate has invited members of the public to submit memorandum and attend a public hearing on the application for the conferment of city status to Thika Municipality.

The move comes as the Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations considers Thika’s application under Section 8 (5) of the Urban Areas and Cities Act, Cap 275.

According to the Act, the President may confer city status on a municipality following a Senate resolution, provided the municipality meets the criteria set out in Section 5 of the law.

“In accordance with the provisions of Article 118 of the Constitution, the Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations now invites interested members of the public to submit any representations that they may have on the matter by way of memoranda,” said Jeremiah Nyegenye Clerk of the Senate

Memoranda can be delivered to the Clerk of the Senate at P. O. Box 41842-00100, Nairobi, hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk at the Main Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, or emailed to clerk.senate@parliament.go.ke with a copy to senate.devolution@parliament.go.ke.

Submissions must be received on or before Monday, 9th March 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

In addition, the Committee will hold a public hearing on the application on Friday, March, 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Thika Municipal Chambers, Thika Town.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussions.

The invitation marks a key step in the process of upgrading Thika’s administrative status, a move expected to enhance governance, development planning, and service delivery in the municipality.

