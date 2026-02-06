Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Sakaja Introduces 24/7 Emergency Response Bill to Safeguard Nairobi

The legislation aims to address long-standing gaps in emergency preparedness, coordination, and public safety.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Nairobi is set to transform its approach to disasters following the approval of a comprehensive Disaster Management Policy and Emergency Response Bill by the Sakaja-led County Cabinet.

The legislation aims to address long-standing gaps in emergency preparedness, coordination, and public safety.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The County Cabinet fast-tracked the Bill to the Nairobi County Assembly, signaling a shift from reactive crisis response to proactive risk prevention.

The move comes after years of recurring urban fires, flash floods, collapsing buildings, and other emergencies that have claimed lives and destroyed property.

Under the new framework, the county will establish a 24-hour Emergency Operations Centre, Borough-based rapid response teams and a fully fledged Nairobi Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (NADEMA) to coordinate all rescue and mitigation efforts

Within 60 days of the law’s passage, Nairobi will publish a detailed disaster preparedness plan, including an inventory of fire engines, ambulances, rescue boats, and designated emergency shelters across all boroughs.

The policy mandates citywide risk assessments, mapping of flood-prone areas, building safety audits, and the use of technology and community alert networks to warn residents of impending dangers. Regular emergency drills in public facilities will also become mandatory.

“Nairobi cannot continue reacting to disasters after lives and livelihoods have already been lost. This law is about preparation, coordination, and prevention—saying never again to avoidable chaos.”

NADEMA will professionalize emergency response, bringing all first responders—fire, medical, rescue, and security teams—under a unified command structure, ensuring every second counts during crises.

The Bill proposes the creation of a County Disaster Management Fund, supported by government budgets, private sector contributions, and donations, to ensure rapid mobilization of resources.

In the event of a declared disaster, the Governor will have limited emergency powers, including evacuation orders and rapid procurement, all under constitutional safeguards and legislative oversight.

Residents can expect faster emergency response times, stricter enforcement of building and land-use regulations and improved public awareness of safety measures.

City Hall underscores that the ultimate goal is not just efficient disaster response, but also prevention of emergencies before they occur.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CITY HALL

Sakaja Cabinet Backs Multi-Billion Nairobi River Revival Drive

Sakaja's cabinet highlighted major infrastructure milestones already achieved under the Sh50-billion programme launched in 2025.

18 minutes ago

crime

Police Investigate Runda Heist After Professor Loses Sh950,000

Professor Ratemo Michilieka told authorities that he withdrew the money from Cooperative Bank, Warwick Centre, Gigiri, intended for construction payments at his residence.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya Initiates Pre-Feasibility Study for Mau Summit–Eldoret–Malaba Highway PPP Upgrade

A project kick-off meeting held on Tuesday, brought together government officials and consultants from a joint venture between CPCS of Canada and Avatech Engineering...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kisumu Trader Counts Losses After Youths Loot Her Business During NYOTA Event

What she had hoped would be a profitable day quickly turned into a nightmare when a group of youths reportedly surrounded her stall, grabbed...

2 hours ago

Kenya

How NYOTA Programme Inclusion Is Transforming the Lives of Youth Living with Disabilities in Kisii

Born with a physical disability, Kerongo says growing up was marked by constant challenges in a world rarely designed with people like him in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Osoro’s Key Rival Rallies Support for Matiang’i’s 2027 Presidential Bid

Makori called on the community to register as voters in large numbers and unite behind Matiang’i’s presidential ambition.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sonko Defends Himself in Court as Nairobi Graft Trial Resumes

The defence argued that the charges against him were a form of retaliation by individuals threatened by his anti-graft efforts.

3 hours ago

JOBS

Govt warns Kenyans against fake jobs amid Russia-Ukraine conflict casualties

Alfred Mutua warns Kenyans to avoid fake recruitment agencies after reports of youth, including Clinton Mogesa, killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict.

14 hours ago