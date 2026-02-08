Police recruit arrested for obtaining Sh687,000 promising victim KDF job

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – A police recruit constable is in custody defrauding a member of the public of Sh687,000 by falsely promising employment with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Sunday that detectives based at Kayole Police Station apprehended the suspect, identified as Kipkoech Isaac, following a manhunt linked to the fraudulent job offer.

According to investigators, the incident dates back to November 12, 2025, when the suspect allegedly approached the complainant, claiming he could facilitate the issuance of an official KDF employment letter for Sh700,000.

Convinced the opportunity was genuine, the victim reportedly handed over Sh687,000.

Shortly after receiving the money, the suspect allegedly cut off communication, switched off his phone, and disappeared, leaving the complainant without the promised job or a refund.

“Following this, detectives launched a manhunt for the suspect, trailing him to the National Police College, Embakasi A campus, and subsequently arresting him,” the DCI statement read.

The recruit constable is in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment in court to face charges of obtaining money by false pretences.