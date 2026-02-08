Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Sunday that detectives based at Kayole Police Station apprehended the suspect, identified as Kipkoech Isaac, following a manhunt linked to the fraudulent job offer/DCI

NATIONAL NEWS

Police recruit arrested for obtaining Sh687,000 promising victim KDF job

Kipkoech Isaac, a police recruit, arrested for allegedly conning a member of the public Sh687,000 by promising Kenya Defence Forces employment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – A police recruit constable is in custody defrauding a member of the public of Sh687,000 by falsely promising employment with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Sunday that detectives based at Kayole Police Station apprehended the suspect, identified as Kipkoech Isaac, following a manhunt linked to the fraudulent job offer.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to investigators, the incident dates back to November 12, 2025, when the suspect allegedly approached the complainant, claiming he could facilitate the issuance of an official KDF employment letter for Sh700,000.

Convinced the opportunity was genuine, the victim reportedly handed over Sh687,000.

Shortly after receiving the money, the suspect allegedly cut off communication, switched off his phone, and disappeared, leaving the complainant without the promised job or a refund.

“Following this, detectives launched a manhunt for the suspect, trailing him to the National Police College, Embakasi A campus, and subsequently arresting him,” the DCI statement read.

The recruit constable is in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment in court to face charges of obtaining money by false pretences.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Sakaja says corrupt officials behind night demolitions in Mukuru

The Governor emphasised that the county government supports infrastructure development, including the construction of access roads, but insisted that all projects must follow due...

59 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Azimio without ODM is dead’: Ruto mocks Uhuru’s efforts to revive Azimio

President William Ruto declares Azimio Coalition “dead without ODM” amid opposition leadership changes and delays in gazettement, warning of another electoral defeat.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muli-led NLP becomes first African member of International Libertarian Alliance

Kenya’s National Liberal Party joins the International Alliance of Libertarian Parties, marking Africa’s entry into the global libertarian movement.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 illegal firearms in Baringo amid disarmament campaign

The National Police Service recovers four illegal firearms in Baringo County as part of ongoing disarmament efforts to curb banditry and enhance security. Community...

3 hours ago

Kenya

NACADA Matuu Dawn Raid Nets Cannabis Haul, Three Suspects

The operation targeted two suspected drug distribution sites that had been under surveillance for the sale of cannabis within Matuu Town and its surrounding...

5 hours ago

Africa

27 Kenyan Police officers awarded UN service medals in South Sudan

Twenty-seven Kenyan police officers serving under UNMISS in South Sudan have been awarded United Nations Service Medals for their role in protecting civilians and...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘False, unauthorized, and misleading’: Jubilee denies Ichaweri meeting with Gen Zs

Jubilee Party dismisses reports of a planned Gen-Z meeting at former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Ichaweri home, terming the claims false and unauthorized.

1 day ago

Kenya

NACADA Seizes Massive Cannabis Cache in Naivasha, Vows War on Kingpins

NAIVASHA, Kenya Feb 7 – In a significant blow to narcotics distribution networks in the region, a multi-agency security team led by the National...

1 day ago