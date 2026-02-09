Connect with us

UDA party leader and President William Ruto during a meeting with party members at State House, Nairobi.

Kenya

Petition filed challenging use of State House for party politics

The case names the Attorney General, the Comptroller of State House, the United Democratic Alliance, and President William Ruto, in his official capacity, as respondents.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – A constitutional petition has been filed at the High Court seeking a declaration that the use of State House and State Lodges for partisan political activities is unconstitutional and amounts to the unlawful deployment of public resources.

In the petition filed under the Constitution and Human Rights Division, the petitioner Lempaa Suyianka, argues that State House—an institution funded and maintained exclusively through public money—has been improperly converted into a venue for political party meetings, giving an unfair advantage to the ruling party while violating constitutional principles of accountability, neutrality, and public finance management.

The case names the Attorney General, the Comptroller of State House, the United Democratic Alliance, and President William Ruto, in his official capacity, as respondents.

It challenges a series of political meetings and party-related forums allegedly hosted at State House between 2025 and early 2026, including gatherings involving party officials, aspirants, and regional political delegations.

According to the petition, these events were not official State functions but partisan political engagements facilitated using State House facilities, security, staff, logistics, and communications infrastructure—all funded by the taxpayer.

The petitioner contends that no public disclosure has been made showing that the costs associated with these activities were authorised, invoiced, reimbursed, or accounted for as required under the Constitution and public finance laws.

The petition argues that the conduct violates multiple constitutional provisions, including those governing national values, leadership and integrity, executive authority, and public finance, and collapses the constitutional distinction between the State and political parties.

It further contends that the alleged use of State House for party activities confers an unlawful political advantage and undermines multiparty democracy.

The court is being asked to declare that State House and State Lodges are reserved exclusively for State functions, to prohibit their use for partisan political activities, and to compel full disclosure and accounting of any public resources used.

The petitioner is also seeking orders requiring reimbursement of public funds and declarations of personal liability for any unlawful expenditure.

The matter raises significant constitutional questions on the limits of executive authority, the separation between State institutions and political parties, and the lawful use of public resources.

