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Government to Cover Medical, Funeral Costs for West Pokot Mine Collapse Victims

The Cabinet Secretary also urged artisanal miners across the country to adhere to safety regulations as the government moves to streamline the mining sector.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 — The government has pledged to cover medical and funeral expenses for families affected by the tragic gold mine collapse in West Pokot County on May 8, which left at least 15 people dead.

Speaking after visiting the bereaved families, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen affirmed the government’s support for the affected households as they work to rebuild their livelihoods.

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He confirmed that search and rescue operations concluded on Monday.

“The government is sending humanitarian support, including medical assistance, food supplies, and other essential items, to support the affected community,” he told residents.

The Cabinet Secretary also urged artisanal miners across the country to adhere to safety regulations as the government moves to streamline the mining sector.

“I call upon artisanal miners across the country to adhere to safety guidelines as the government streamlines the sector to enhance safety and protect lives,” Murkomen said.

Rescue teams raced against time on Friday after a rockfall at an informal gold mining site in the Rumos Hills area of West Pokot County left at least 15 people dead, amid fears that more miners could still be trapped underground.

The incident occurred while residents were engaged in artisanal gold mining at the site, prompting a massive response from emergency teams, local authorities, and community members.

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