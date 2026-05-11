Kenya and France to partner in advancing digital economy

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – Investment in the digital economy has been identified as a key driver to realizing cross border trade.

Speaking during a side event at the ongoing Africa forward summit in Nairobi, targeting innovators from across Africa, Kenya’s ICT CS William Kabogo noted that the continent has immense potential to create digital solutions that would speak to solving problems that transcend boarders.

French Minister for AI and Digital Technologies Clara Chappaz on his part said the new relationship building between Europe and Africa would see investment that brings the regions to a table to speak in a language that is beneficial to all.

Clara saying the tables must now turn to have investment in digital technology benefit a majority of the youth in the continent

Culture Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir noting that Africa stands to benefit from the billions in the digital economy, saying that 60% of the people in Africa are youth and stand to benefit from investment in digital economy.

As a financier, the Kenya Development Corporation is pushing for a change in laws that would drive policy and protect the intellectual property of the country’s youth even as they commit to supporting startups, more so in the digital world.

France and Kenya is also committing to the provision of setting up opportunities that offer peer to peer learning for the young people in the technology world

The delegation attended a NOVA GARAGE event that gave opportunity to 15 digital innovators from across 8 African countries to make presentations to potential investors