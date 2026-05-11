Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto was speaking during a forum with the youth at the University of Nairobi. The event, attended by French  President Emmanuel Macron, is part of a series of activities lined up during the Africa Forward Summit/PCS

Africa

Kenya and France to partner in advancing digital economy

As a financier, the Kenya Development Corporation is pushing for a change in laws that would drive policy and protect the intellectual property of the country’s youth even as they commit to supporting startups, more so in the digital world.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – Investment in the digital economy has been identified as a key driver to realizing cross border trade.

Speaking during a side event at the ongoing Africa forward summit in Nairobi, targeting innovators from across Africa, Kenya’s ICT CS William Kabogo noted that the continent has immense potential to create digital solutions that would speak to solving problems that transcend boarders.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

French Minister for AI and Digital Technologies Clara Chappaz on his part said the new relationship building between Europe and Africa would see investment that brings the regions to a table to speak in a language that is beneficial to all.

Clara saying the tables must now turn to have investment in digital technology benefit a majority of the youth in the continent

Culture Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir noting that Africa stands to benefit from the billions in the digital economy, saying that 60% of the people in Africa are youth and stand to benefit from investment in digital economy.

As a financier, the Kenya Development Corporation is pushing for a change in laws that would drive policy and protect the intellectual property of the country’s youth even as they commit to supporting startups, more so in the digital world.

France and Kenya is also committing to the provision of setting up opportunities that offer peer to peer learning for the young people in the technology world

The delegation attended a NOVA GARAGE event that gave opportunity to 15 digital innovators from across 8 African countries to make presentations to potential investors

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BUDGET

Senate Proposes Shielding Counties from Revenue Shortfalls in Division of Revenue Bill 2026

County governments could be protected from national revenue underperformance under new amendments proposed to the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026.

16 minutes ago

Headlines

Government to Cover Medical, Funeral Costs for West Pokot Mine Collapse Victims

The Cabinet Secretary also urged artisanal miners across the country to adhere to safety regulations as the government moves to streamline the mining sector.

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

MUDAVADI: The Africa Forward Summit: From Nairobi to the G7 in Evian

For decades, Africa–France relations, and indeed much of Africa’s engagement with major global powers, have often been viewed through the narrow prism of aid,...

6 hours ago

Sports

Ruto urges Africa to commercialise sports industry for jobs and economic growth

President William Ruto says Africa must invest in sports infrastructure and commercialisation to create jobs, unlock enterprise and position the continent at the centre...

6 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto: UN Nairobi expansion will position city as global diplomacy and conferencing hub

President William Ruto says expansion of the UN Office in Nairobi and a Sh143 billion infrastructure upgrade will position Nairobi as a global hub...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Hey, hey, hey!’: Macron rebukes noisy audience at UoN during Africa Forward Summit youth forum in Nairobi

French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted a youth forum at the University of Nairobi, calling out a noisy audience for “a total lack of respect”...

10 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi hosts AU-IBAR workshop to boost Africa’s animal disease surveillance

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – Nairobi is hosting a regional high-level training workshop on the Animal Resources Information System (ARIS), bringing together experts from...

11 hours ago

EDUCATION

Ruto says CBE reforms preparing Kenyan learners for AI-driven global job market

President William Ruto says Kenya’s Competency-Based Education reforms and digital infrastructure investments are preparing learners for a technology and AI-driven global labour market.

12 hours ago