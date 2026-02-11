ODM Begins Exit from Azimio Coalition Amid Party Leadership Shake-Up

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11-The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has formally begun the process of withdrawing from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition. The party accused coalition partners of breaching the deed of agreement that established the alliance.

The decision was announced on Wednesday following a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in Mombasa. Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo read the official statement outlining the resolutions reached by the party’s top organ.

According to the statement, ODM accused its coalition partners of breaching the agreement that established the Azimio alliance, prompting the party to take steps to safeguard its independence.

“Coalition partners have acted in violation of the deed of agreement that established the coalition,” the statement read.

“In light of these sustained breaches and in order to safeguard the integrity, autonomy and strategic direction of ODM, the NEC resolved to initiate the formal process of withdrawal from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition in accordance with the applicable legal and constitutional provisions.”

The move escalate a deepening crisis within the opposition outfit following sweeping leadership changes announced on February 2 during a joint session of the Azimio Coalition Party Council and NEC chaired by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The meeting named Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as Azimio Party Leader, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi as Secretary General, replacing Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, and former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia as Executive Director.

However, Junet rejected his removal, accusing Musyoka of bypassing procedures contained in the coalition’s deed of agreement a legally binding document deposited with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

“Azimio has a legal document deposited with ORPP. You decided not to follow the provisions of the document to do the changes you purported to have done,” Junet said, maintaining he does not recognise the restructuring.

Musyoka, on his part, has accused State House of interfering with the publication of the changes, claiming the Government Printer was instructed to block gazettement despite what he described as ORPP approval.

President William Ruto has since waded into the dispute, dismissing renewed efforts to revive Azimio and declaring the coalition politically untenable without ODM.

“Azimio without ODM is dead,” Ruto said while addressing residents in Pipeline, Nairobi, arguing that the opposition outfit had already been decisively defeated in the 2022 General Election.

National Delegates Convention

As part of its restructuring and repositioning strategy, the NEC resolved to convene a National Delegates Convention (NDC) in Nairobi on March 27, 2026. The convention will deliberate on the party’s future direction, ratify key resolutions made by party organs, and outline ODM’s roadmap toward the upcoming general elections.

“The NDC shall, among other agenda items, deliberate on the party’s strategic direction, ratify key decisions of the party organs, and prepare ODM for the forthcoming general elections,” Omanyo stated.

In the same sitting, the NEC expressed what it termed as “grave concern” over increasing levels of indiscipline within the party, particularly among senior leaders. The committee emphasized that ODM remains guided by its constitution, the rule of law, and collective decision-making through its duly established structures.

Sifuna Removal

Following deliberations on the conduct of Secretary General Senator Edwin Sifuna, the NEC resolved to remove him from office with immediate effect, citing provisions in the party constitution and applicable laws.

“Having deliberated on matters relating to the conduct of the Secretary General, Senator Edwin Sifuna, the NEC resolved to remove him from office with immediate effect,” Omanyo announced.

She confirmed that she will serve as Acting Secretary General until a substantive office holder is elected in line with party procedures.

The twin decisions to exit Azimio and to overhaul the party’s top leadership signalleed a period of internal transition within ODM as it seeks to consolidate its structures and redefine its political path with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

NEC reaffirmed the party’s commitment to democratic governance, constitutionalism, social justice, and the pursuit of a broad-based, inclusive, and reform-oriented government that reflects the will and aspirations of Kenyans.

Article 74 of the ODM Constitution on removal from office states that “any person holding an office in the party shall cease to hold such office: upon the expiration of the term of office; upon death; upon resignation from the said office; upon resignation from the Party; and upon being declared bankrupt.”

The article also notes that a person may cease to hold office following a resolution of the National Executive Committee, either on its own initiative or on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee or Branch Executive Committee.

“It is hereby provided that prior to the removal of any office bearer, he/she shall be granted adequate opportunity to defend himself/herself against any allegations that may have been made,” Article 74 (3) states.