Kanja gazettes command structure of new NGAPU formation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 — Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja has gazetted the command structure of the newly-established National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU) in a moved to stregthen support for National Government Administrative Officers and law enforcement at the grassroots.

Kanja cited amendments to the National Police Service Standing Orders under the National Police Service Act (Cap. 84), formally establishing the Unit under the Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police.

“The National Government Administration Police Unit [is] established to render support to national government administrative officers in the performance of their lawful duties, provide protective security, and support government agencies in enforcing national policies and regulations,” the Gazette circulated on Monday states.

The Unit’s functions include providing security during lawful operations conducted by government officers, assisting in conflict management and peacebuilding initiatives, and collaborating with other law enforcement agencies during coordinated operational responses.

Officers under the Unit will also apprehend offenders and preserve exhibits as first responders, ensuring that all operations and arrests are properly recorded in the Occurrence Book.

Standing Orders

At the national level, the Commandant of the Unit reports directly to the Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service.

The Commandants will advise the DIG on all matters requiring police support to government officers and agencies.

The gazette tasks regional, county, sub-county, and ward or division Unit officers with supervising and ensuring efficiency of Unit functions at their respective levels.

In addition, the Gazette provides guidance on uniforms, equipment, records management, allowances, and reporting procedures.

All disciplinary proceedings are to comply with Chapter 30 of the Standing Orders and Article 47 of the Constitution.

“The Officer-in-Charge of Police Station in the respective ward or division shall be responsible for all police operations, including prevention and detection of crime, and shall provide assistance to Unit officers without undue delay or reservation,” the Gazette reads.

The Unit help bolster the capacity of national government officers on the ground, particularly in areas of public safety, law enforcement, and community engagement.

Kanja signed the Standing Orders on 23rd December 2025, formalizing the operational and administrative framework of the new Unit.