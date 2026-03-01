Connect with us

The Eurocopter AS350, registration 5Y-DSB, departed Wilson Airport in Nairobi at 11:04 a.m. under the command of Captain George Were/FILE

Aviation

Timeline of Johanna Ngeno’s final flight before fatal Nandi helicopter crash

Transport CS Davis Chirchir details the final flight path of MP Johana Ngeno’s helicopter before it crashed in Mosop, Nandi County, killing six.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — The helicopter that crashed in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, killing Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno and five others, had completed a series of movements across Narok, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties before disappearing minutes after its final takeoff.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir outlined the aircraft’s route, detailing a tightly scheduled itinerary that spanned several towns and airstrips on Saturday.

The Eurocopter AS350, registration 5Y-DSB, departed Wilson Airport in Nairobi at 11.04am under the command of Captain George Were.

Its first stop was Emurua Dikirr, arriving at 11.55am at Ng’eno’s home. At 12.20pm, the helicopter lifted off again, heading to Mara Rianta.

It landed at 12.29pm and departed at 12.54pm after the legislator held a brief engagement with residents who were taking part in rescue efforts for two men swept away by floods.

From Mara Rianta, the aircraft proceeded to Endebess in Trans Nzoia County, landing at 2.04pm and departing three minutes later at 2.07pm.

It then flew to Eldoret Airstrip, touching down at 2.29pm. The helicopter remained on the ground until 3.07pm before taking off again, briefly returning to Endebess at 3.41 pm. After a short turnaround, it departed at 3.43pm.

The final confirmed landing was at Tabolwa in Nandi County at 4.20pm.

Five minutes later, at 4.25pm, the helicopter took off for what would become its final flight segment.

At approximately 4.26pm, air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft. The helicopter disappeared from radar moments after leaving Tabolwa.

It later emerged that the aircraft had gone down in the Chepkiep area within Mosop Constituency, killing all six people on board.

AAID probe

Among those who perished were MP Johana Ngeno, pilot Captain George Were, forest ranger Amos Kipngetich Rotich, the MP’s cameraman Nick Kosgey, teacher Robert Kipkoech Keter and Narok County protocol officer Wycliffe Kiprotich Rono.

Chirchir said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID) has taken charge of the probe in line with international aviation protocols.

The department will conduct the investigation under standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“In accordance with ICAO Annex 13, the State of Manufacture and Design of the aircraft has [been] notified, and a preliminary report will [be] issued within 30 days,” Chirchir said.

The National Police Service confirmed that officers remain at the crash site to secure the area and support investigators as they reconstruct the helicopter’s final moments.

“In accordance with standard operating procedures and international civil aviation guidelines, the management of the investigation into the cause of the accident has formally been taken over by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department,” NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said Sunday evening.

Authorities have urged the public to remain patient as experts analyse flight data, weather conditions, mechanical factors and operational procedures that may have contributed to the crash.

The tragedy has left the country in mourning as investigators work to establish what caused the aircraft to vanish minutes after departing Tabolwa, bringing an abrupt end to a day of engagements across multiple counties.

