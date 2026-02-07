Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CoA President Daniel Musinga, alongside Justices Francis Tuiyott and Isaac Muchelele, held that the NG-CDF Act is consistent with the Constitution and does not undermine county governments/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Why Musinga-led bench agreed with National Assembly, MPs on NG-CDF

The Court of Appeal explains why the amended NGCDF Act is constitutional, agreeing with the National Assembly and MPs on decentralization, oversight, and separation of powers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — When the Court of Appeal overturned the High Court’s declaration that the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF) Act was unconstitutional, the central question was whether Parliament had sufficiently cured earlier constitutional defects identified by the courts.

Here is a look at key considerations that informed Friday’s decision by the bench led by Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga, alongside Justices Francis Tuiyott and George Odunga Muchelule.

1. The law had been amended

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A key factor was that the NGCDF Act had been amended in 2022 and 2023.

The judges held that the High Court did not adequately consider whether those amendments addressed earlier constitutional concerns.

“It is not the role of the court to determine the constitutionality of provisions that are no longer in force,” the bench stated, faulting the blanket invalidation of the entire statute.

The appellate court agreed with the National Assembly that courts must evaluate the law as it exists at the time of judgment — not as it previously stood.

CoA overturns NG-CDF annulment, finds Senate input unnecessary

2. Precision in constitutional petitions

The bench emphasized that constitutional challenges must clearly identify specific provisions said to violate the Constitution.

“A party alleging unconstitutionality must identify with precision the provisions impugned and demonstrate the manner of inconsistency,” the judges said.

In siding with MPs on this point, the court found that broad structural objections were insufficient without pinpointing exact statutory conflicts.

3. Decentralization is not devolution

One of the core arguments against CDF has been that it undermines devolution by creating a parallel structure at constituency level.

The Musinga-led bench drew a distinction between decentralization of national government services and establishment of a new tier of government.

“Article 6(3) of the Constitution allows the national government to decentralize its functions and services,” the court stated, adding that such decentralization “does not, of itself, create a third tier of government.”

The judges accepted Parliament’s position that the NGCDF funds national government functions and is financed from the national government’s equitable share after revenue division.

4. The role of MPs

Another critical issue was whether Members of Parliament improperly control or manage the fund.

The appellate court rejected the High Court’s finding that MPs exercise executive authority over CDF projects.

“The role of a Member of the National Assembly, as reflected in the amended Act, is one of oversight as contemplated under Article 95 of the Constitution,” the bench said.

The court found no sufficient statutory basis to conclude that MPs implement or directly manage projects under the revised framework.

5. Supreme Court precedent

The High Court had relied heavily on the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling that struck down the 2013 CDF Act.

However, the Court of Appeal cautioned against applying that decision without examining changes introduced in the 2015 Act and subsequent amendments.

“While decisions of superior courts are binding, each statute must be examined on its own terms, particularly where amendments have been made,” the judges stated.

6. Presumption of constitutionality

Finally, the bench underscored a foundational legal principle: legislation passed by Parliament is presumed constitutional unless clearly proven otherwise.

“The burden lies with the party alleging unconstitutionality to demonstrate clear and irreconcilable conflict,” the court said.

In the judges’ view, that burden had not been sufficiently discharged in light of the amended legal framework.

What the decision means

By agreeing with the National Assembly and MPs on these core issues, the Musinga-led bench signaled judicial deference to Parliament’s corrective legislative action while reaffirming that constitutional compliance remains subject to scrutiny.

The ruling clarifies that decentralization of national government functions through statutory funds is permissible — provided it does not encroach on county functions or breach the separation of powers.

The decision marks a pivotal moment in Kenya’s long-running CDF litigation, reshaping the legal landscape around the fund and its place within the constitutional framework of devolution.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM disowns Oketch Salah’s tours, cautions grassroots structures

ODM distances itself from businessman Oketch Salah, saying his statements do not represent the party amid grassroots tours.

6 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto nominates new Ambassador to Denmark, deputies to Somalia, Russia, Tanzania

President William Ruto nominates Frank Ole Kibelekenya as Kenya’s Ambassador to Denmark and names deputy ambassadors to Somalia, Russia, and Tanzania.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoA overturns NG-CDF annulment, finds Senate input unnecessary

Court of Appeal overturns High Court ruling annulling NG-CDF, says fund does not violate devolution and Senate participation was not required.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Zoning will kill democracy, entrench tribal parties: UDA’s Kimani Kuria

UDA House Finance Chair Kimani Kuria warns against zoning in proposed ODM-UDA coalitions, saying it undermines democracy and fuels ethnic politics.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Civil society coalition calls on govt to permanently abolish ID vetting law

Civil society groups urge Parliament to amend the Registration of Persons Act to permanently end ID vetting, citing intergenerational exclusion.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo, Garissa and Meru communities sign joint resource-sharing pact

Communities in Isiolo, Garissa and Meru have signed a joint agreement to share grazing land and water points, boosting peace in ASAL regions.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC appoints Ledama Sunkuli as Acting CEO following Marjan Hussein’s exit

IEBC has appointed Director of Electoral Operations Moses Ledama Sunkuli as Acting CEO and Commission Secretary following Marjan Hussein’s exit.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC hails tribunal ruling upholding Sh1.8bn tax claim against Del Monte

KHRC has welcomed a tribunal ruling upholding a Sh1.76bn KRA tax assessment against Del Monte, calling it a win against corporate tax avoidance.

3 days ago