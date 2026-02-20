Koskei affirms Govt commitment to Girls’ Higher Education

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – The government has reiterated its commitment to expanding access to higher education for girls.

This comes as the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei lauded the outstanding academic performance of female students at a Kipsigis Girls High School in Kericho county.

Speaking during a prize-giving ceremony celebrating academic achievement, Koskei highlighted that out of 419 graduating girls, only 14 had not secured university admission.

“We want to see all our girls going to universities,” the Head of Public Service said. “About 98 to 99 percent managed to be admitted to universities or to qualify to join universities.”

Rhe school’s mean score rose to 9.8206, up from 9.0974 in 2024, while 404 of 419 candidates qualified for university, translating to a transition rate of 96.4%, up from 95.7% the previous year when 334 of 349 students attained qualification. Notably, the mean score for Mathematics in 2025 was an outstanding 10.2751.

Koskei, who is also President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff assured students, teachers, parents, and invited guests that mechanisms are in place to support the remaining students.

“Government has a pathway that can make them be in universities. I believe in the shortest time possible, the 419 girls will be in different institutions in this country,” the civil service boss stated.

Koskei took the opportunity to commend the school’s strong culture of discipline and excellence sustained over the last nine years, during which the KCSE mean score has consistently remained above 9.

He encouraged the Class of 2026 to aim even higher.

Koskei also commissioned a new school bus to support the institution’s transport needs.