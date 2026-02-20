Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EDUCATION

Koskei affirms Govt commitment to Girls’ Higher Education

“We want to see all our girls going to universities,” the Head of Public Service said. “About 98 to 99 percent managed to be admitted to universities or to qualify to join universities.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – The government has reiterated its commitment to expanding access to higher education for girls.

This comes as the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei lauded the outstanding academic performance of female students at a Kipsigis Girls High School in Kericho county.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during a prize-giving ceremony celebrating academic achievement, Koskei highlighted that out of 419 graduating girls, only 14 had not secured university admission.

“We want to see all our girls going to universities,” the Head of Public Service said. “About 98 to 99 percent managed to be admitted to universities or to qualify to join universities.”

Rhe school’s mean score rose to 9.8206, up from 9.0974 in 2024, while 404 of 419 candidates qualified for university, translating to a transition rate of 96.4%, up from 95.7% the previous year when 334 of 349 students attained qualification. Notably, the mean score for Mathematics in 2025 was an outstanding 10.2751.

Koskei, who is also President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff assured students, teachers, parents, and invited guests that mechanisms are in place to support the remaining students.

“Government has a pathway that can make them be in universities. I believe in the shortest time possible, the 419 girls will be in different institutions in this country,” the civil service boss stated.

Koskei took the opportunity to commend the school’s strong culture of discipline and excellence sustained over the last nine years, during which the KCSE mean score has consistently remained above 9.

He encouraged the Class of 2026 to aim even higher.
Koskei also commissioned a new school bus to support the institution’s transport needs.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Met lists Nairobi, Mombasa among counties set for heavy rainfall

Kenya Met warns of intensified rainfall in Nairobi, Mombasa and 20 other counties from Feb 21–25, with flood risks as heavy downpours exceed 30mm...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Petition Halts NACADA Recruitment Over Legality Concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – A recruitment drive by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has been thrown...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya presses Russia for ‘unimpeded access’ to citizens caught in Ukraine war

Kenya demands consular access to citizens caught in the Russia–Ukraine war and seeks clear repatriation protocols amid recruitment concerns.

3 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

‘We will deliver all our promises,’ DP Kindiki reaffirms

"It is a foolish leader who thinks they will promise something, fail to do it, and then pass the exam on the day of...

4 hours ago

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Ukraine denies recruiting Africans, faults Russia’s exploitative practices

Ukraine denies recruiting Africans, contrasting Moscow’s exploitative practices. Researchers warn African fighters face fraud, coercion, and frontline risks in Russia.

6 hours ago

Africa

Russia’s African recruits victims of exploitation, not mercenaries: experts

Researchers warn that African recruits in Russia’s Ukraine war face exploitation and fraud, dismissing claims they join voluntarily for financial gain.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Who’s bankrolling Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi caravan? Accountability concerns mount

Senator Edwin Sifuna faces scrutiny over funding of Linda Mwananchi campaign after unveiling a sound truck at rallies, raising accountability questions.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi terror plot foiled: Weapons cache linked to Al-Shabaab seized by police

Police seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 600 rounds of ammunition, 6 grenades in Nairobi raid linked to Al-Shabaab terror plot.

10 hours ago